Holidays shine at Hartshorn Manor

The people who live at the Hartshorn Manor apartment complex in Madelia embrace the Christmas Spirit, yes they do! The citizens of the three story apartment building have decorations on every floor in multiple locations.

Karae Grundmeyer is the manager of the complex. She was hired in August, but began in earnest in October. “It has been a positive experience for the most part,” she said of her new job. She is enjoying the work and really likes the residents whom she has become very close to in the short time she has been there.

Before she began working there, Grundmeyer never thought too much about the Hartshorn building and knew little about it. However, after becoming the manager there, she soon discovered that Hartshorn might have a bit of an image problem. People would say things to her that gave her the impression that some people have a negative opinion of the complex. She is aiming to change that.

“I was impressed when I started working here; I think the apartments here are nice,” Grundmeyer said. Especially considering that it is affordable housing. They are all one bedroom units and rent is based on 30 percent of a person’s income; it is for those aged 62 or older or who are disabled. The tenants pay for their electricity, but all other utilities are included with rent. And there is a place to install an air conditioner in each apartment. There is a cleaning crew that comes twice a week to clean the common areas, of which there are many.

Some of the apartments are fully handicapped accessible and all of them have great storage and nice sized closets. Each apartment bathroom is equipped with a shower stall, but there is a tub room on all three floors of the building, as well as a three season patio on every floor. There is a laundry room with newer machines in it and a clothesline outside for those residents who like that sunshine-fresh smell in their garments and sheets. There is a game room on the third floor; and Grundmeyer has ideas for ways the residents can utilize it more, especially in the long, cold winter months. Right now, people like to keep an ongoing puzzle project there and Grundmeyer wants to begin having game nights.

The building is in a great location; it is close to downtown and Meals on Wheels delivers to Hartshorn during the week for any tenants who want it. It is a pet-friendly building; but there is a size limit on dogs. Many residents do have pets and they even share their fur babies. Some residents do not have the desire or time to care for a pet, but they love animals. It is the best of both worlds for everyone.

Hartshorn is a secure building and visitors must get buzzed in to enter. “There have been issues in the past with people who have moved out and kept a key,” Grundmeyer said. “But in August the whole building was re-keyed and the new keys cannot be duplicated except by a locksmith.” So, she feels that issue, as well as others that have cropped up in the past which may have led to a less than positive image for the apartments, have been addressed and solved. Some of the furniture and decorations in the common areas are a little outdated, but much of it has come from residents who have donated it. Still, there is a plan to renovate. New flooring is being installed in January and, when it is completed, they are going to update some furnishings and décor. Grundmeyer is planning an open house so the public can come and check out the finished project.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.