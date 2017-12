Each year, Alliance Bank of Hanska hosts a holiday open house in December to thank the community and their customers for another great year. They do not just serve coffee and cookies, they put out a whole meal with sandwiches and chips as well as cookies, cider and coffee. This year, only a fraction of the staff was on hand during the festivities including, L-R, Michelle Klabunde, Gordy Bau and Rosy Melzer.