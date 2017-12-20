Adventure Playground: Carter Cole’s View

Hi! My name is Carter Cole. My families adventure started just over 8 years ago, when I was born a little differently. I was born with Trisomy Twenty-one, also known as Down Syndrome. That threw my parents for a loop and over the next few years, they figured out I was just like any other little boy. I love wrestling, baseball, farming of all types but mostly combining the corn, riding my bike and playing with my brother, sister and cousin, Ali. I’ve always been pretty lucky and have little problems doing anything physical that I want to do. I have lots of friends that have Down Syndrome, like myself, but not all of them can do the things I can do physically. I have a lot of friends without Down Syndrome that I would love to play with here too. It’s a place for me to place with all of my friends!

I would like to tell you about how “Adventure Playground” project can help a lot of kids just like me. First, I would like to tell you something I tell my Mom and Dad all the time, “I’m a smart kid.” It doesn’t take much to convince them, but some kids don’t see that I’m just like them. It takes me a little longer to learn things, with patience, I can learn it all! That why this playground is so great, it gives all kids a place to come together and learn that our differences don’t have to be a big deal. All the kids and adults can see that just because some kids might talk a little different, or look a little different doesn’t mean it’s a bad different. My family works really hard to have me fully included in everything, this playground makes sure all kids can be fully included!! Can there really be anything better than that?

When I was a baby, I started physical therapy and occupational therapy to help me improve my gross and fine motor skills. I would have loved to come to a place like “Adventure Playground” and learn all those skills. With all the great equipment at the playground, my OT and PT would have been much happier because I would have loved to work for them here!! The ramps would have been the only way I could have gotten up on the playground for years. I still work with my Physical and Occupational Therapist and think we should meet here once it’s built!

Adventure Playground is a place I see myself going and feeling free. Free from being judged or looked and differently. I can’t wait for this zipline, it will be my favorite, I just know it! I sure hope that we can get your support on the “Adventure Playground” project so all kids can come enjoy the fun. Go to www. exploreadventureplayground.com to check out more details.

Thank you so much!

Carter Cole

(With help from Mom, Christina)