Shop makes a come back; The new hands-on classes being offered at MHS are popular with students

Madelia High School has brought back some hands-on skills classes for their students and the response has been phenomenal. The school certainly got lucky when Steve Thoelke applied for the job to teach those classes. He comes with life experience, knowledge of the materials, and a real passion for teaching. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and moved to Missouri when he was 11. He ran away from home at age 16 and joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 17. He spent the next 30 years in the military, 26 of them on active duty. After retiring from that career, he went to college and earned a teaching degree. “I have now been teaching for 10 years. I taught in Utah and then in Iowa – the last five years being shared by two school districts that were 25 miles apart,” Thoelke said. “Then the opportunity came about to come to a nice town where I could work full-time. It is so nice to be welcomed and wanted.” He said Madelia has been great; the students have been good and, for the most part, are very engaged in the learning process and respectful.

Thoelke and the students have been working hard to rebuild the shop areas of the school. Back in the day, they used to be state of the art, but in the years since those classes disappeared, those areas of the school have been converted to other uses. “The shop was empty when I got here,” Thoelke said. Some things like desks, he has found great deals on used materials, but the really important things like the tools and ventilation vacuums are brand new. The students put all the power tools together; it was one of the first lessons he taught them. Under Thoelke’s supervision, the kids opened the boxes, took the tools out and bolted them all together. Thoelke did check them all before they were put to use, and most of the tools were put together quite well, with only a few adjustments needed. “This is a student built shop,” he said.

Thoelke is teaching two beginning woods classes with 15 students each. More students wanted to take the class, but he is limited on the number he can accept. Next year, they will all be qualified for an advanced woods class, and he would like to add that class to the schedule. He was a cabinetmaker making high-end furniture while in college, so all of the furniture and wood projects that he has the students build are of heirloom quality. He wants the things these students build to be beautiful, quality pieces that they can be proud of and pass on for generations.

Home Maintenance and Repair is another class Thoelke teaches. Those students are building cabinets in the shop that will be utilized as storage for personal projects by everyone in the all the classes. “They are learning how to use the tools; and it’s kind of a construction unit. We also will be working on some plumbing and fixing toilets, and do a little electric work,” he explained. He also wants to bring a car in and change the oil, the filters and the tires. This is the first time he has taught this particular class, but he has wanted to do so for a long time. He explained that, as a young married man, there were so many things he did not know how to do and could not afford to hire anyone to do. “You learn along the way and make a lot of mistakes, or you don’t do it at all, like a lot of us,” he said. He wants these kids to have some basic knowledge about a lot of skills that will be useful in their everyday lives.

A small engines class is yet another class Thoelke is teaching. He brought in some lawn mowers for them to fix later, but now they are working on new engines; the students complete a series of labs on them to understand the engine. They have to start the engine first so they know it works, then they will take it completely apart and put it all back together and it must start. Then they will go to work on something that does not work and learn to fix it. They will also winterize some engines, and work on doing a tune-up on a 28HP motor or smaller.

