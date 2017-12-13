Grant Gould—Living His Childhood Dream

Creator of Star Wars Trading Cards and “How to Draw” Books

Readers, you may notice the boxes throughout the newspaper stating, “Do you know someone with an interesting career or unique hobby?” The Maple River Messenger is always looking for human interest stories to share that we believe would be meaningful to you. A few weeks ago, we had a faithful reader send us this story idea on Grant Gould, who creates Star Wars trading cards and “how to draw” books. We were excited as it was just in time to coincide with the new Star Wars movie that is being released in theaters tomorrow, Dec. 15, 2017.

Gould’s connection to the Maple River area is through the Kofoed family…he married Mapleton native Gina Murilla, daughter of Phyllis (Kofoed) and Tony Murilla. Gould has been living his childhood dream—to create and draw for a living. His passion has taken him from a graphic design job, to freelance illustration of trading cards, and back to a day job with a local children’s book publisher while still dabbling in occasional freelance work on the side.

The following interview tells Gould’s story.

Editor: Please give a little background on yourself and your family. Where did you grow up? Where did you go to school, college? Your connection to the Mapleton area is through your wife, Gina Murilla. How/when did you meet?

Gould: Well, I grew up in the Twin Cities. [I was] born in St. Paul, went to high school in St. Paul, then went to Brown College in Mendota Heights, focusing on graphic arts and illustration. I’ve pretty much known since I was four or five that I wanted to create and draw for a living. It’s always been a hobby and a passion, and my dad was an artist/graphic artist, so I probably inherited a lot of that from him. I was really into the typical nerdy things as a kid and teenager—comic books, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, all that stuff—I was a kid of the ‘80s. It was a great time to have a wild, creative imagination.

After I graduated college, I got a graphic design job working for Target Corporation in downtown Minneapolis, so I was there for a few years, and it was a great period of my life. I learned a lot, lived out my “party years.” I still drew pictures for fun, on my own time, but at that point I didn’t imagine I would ever actually draw to make money. It was just a side hobby while I spent my days in an office designing things on the computer.

Flash-forward to around 2006, I decided to give full-time freelance illustration a shot. I quit my steady job in Minneapolis and started working from home (a scary, brash decision), and much to my relief, instead of falling flat on my face, I did pretty good. I made some helpful contacts within the industry, went to various conventions around the U.S. (such as San Diego Comic-Con), mingled with editors and became friends with a lot of them. So much of it is networking and knowing the right people.

It went on like that until 2010, when I met my wife online (my very first attempt at online dating—apparently I lucked out on the first try). We started dating, then got engaged, then married, and life changed quickly—definitely in a good way. Given the flexibility of working from home, I was able to easily move down to Mankato where my wife [Gina Murilla] was living at the time.

We lived there in Mankato for a few years and became foster parents for awhile, which was an incredible experience. I spent many, many days juggling freelance illustration work with caring for infants. Eventually, our foster care led us to adopting two beautiful, amazing little girls, and I couldn’t be prouder to be their daddy.

Unfortunately, the one big downside to a lot of freelance work is the irregular paychecks. I had a number of clients who—though they would always eventually pay—weren’t always the most timely. I could never plan on paychecks showing up on certain dates. (For the record, Lucasfilm was always great about paying on time.) But often I’d have to wait weeks or months for a freelance check to show up.

When you’re a single guy, that’s not always a huge issue, but with two little daughters depending on me, I just couldn’t rely on freelance anymore. So I made another life change and found a full-time graphic design job at a wonderful kids’ book publisher in North Mankato called Black Rabbit Books, and I’m very happy that I did. It allowed us to get a house in St. Peter, and that’s where I’m at these days, and life is good.