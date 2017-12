The Hanska Women of Today sponsor the Christmas in Hanska event each year. The members, pictured with Santa Claus, include front row L-R, Jody Rhoades, Julia Beckius, Megan Anderson, Kelsey Miller, Rachel Cunningham and Renee Thordson. Back row L-R: Karen Sletta, Kelli Johnson, Johanna Larson, Santa Claus, Lisa Miller, Jenny Brandel and Candie Martinka.