Roll out the lefse

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Bob Helland, who is a second grade teacher at Madelia Elementary School, invited his colleagues to join him for a lefse making party in the cafeteria. So, a number of the staff (and Bob so graciously invited me as well) got together and had a great time learning about this very traditional Norwegian food that is especially popular at Christmastime.

Some people had eaten lefse before, some had made lefse and eaten it, and some (like me) had never made it or eaten it. It was a real learning experience and it’s delicious. We all ate while we cooked and, at the end, everyone got to take some home.

It was so fun that fourth grade instructor Heidi Arduser asked Helland to help her students learn to make lefse as well. So, the next day, they gathered once again in the cafeteria and helped Arduser’s students learn the fine art of lefse making, starting from scratch with the measuring of the ingredients. Baking is, after all, an exact science. The kids did an excellent job and everyone had a great time getting hands-on cooking experience, as well as eating the fruits of their labor. Most of them loved it.

Lefse Recipe

2 cups cooked and cooled potatoes, riced twice while hot

2 Tablespoons butter

3 Tablespoons cream

1 tsp. salt

1 cup flour

Chill potatoes before making lefse. They are best boiled without salt. Lefse will cook up better if the potatoes are run through the ricer twice.

Work butter, cream and salt into the potatoes until well blended, then add the flour. (Bob uses a well loved and much used Kitchenaid mixer).

Knead the dough with your hands just a little to get a smooth texture and roll into a log, then divide into 6 or 7 equal chunks. Take each lefse ball and place it in the middle of a well floured pastry cloth and smash it lightly with the palm of your hand. Then, starting in the middle and working outward, roll it very thin with a covered rolling pin. Use a lefse stick (or a spatula if you don’t own a lefse stick) to transfer to a hot lefse cooker (or a griddle or pan if you do not have a lefse cooker) and cook until it begins to bubble just a bit and is lightly browned on side one, then again using the lefse stick, turn to the other side and cook until lightly golden brown and delicious.

Fold the lefse in half twice to store in a bag if storing or saving for later. Otherwise spread on butter and sugar or brown sugar (and some people would also add cinnamon, although Bob does not) and eat while warm. It’s delicious.

The copy of the recipe that Bob Helland uses is originally from Jana Cornish. I took the liberty of adding a few instructions here and there (that I learned by watching Bob make it) for those of us (like me) who had never made or eaten lefse and might need more details.

I am well aware that lefse recipes and lefse making techniques are about as varied as each individual and that each family who makes it has their own ways of doing so. I think that is part of what makes it such a special tradition. We would love to hear all about your family’s traditions surrounding this or any other Holiday rituals. Send us your story.

If you don’t have all the necessary tools for lesfe making, but want to try it and be authentic, you are in luck because Simpson’s True Value Hardware in Madelia has what you need. Go see Todd and tell him Bob sent you.