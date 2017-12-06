Middle School Life Fitness Teacher Adam Bibbs Practices What He Teaches

Meet Adam Bibbs, middle school Life Fitness teacher, 2017 Eagles varsity football team assistant coach and J.V. head coach.

Bibbs is a 2003 graduate of Mankato East High School where he participated in the football, basketball, track and field, and baseball programs. As a player on the East football team, Bibbs’ team was Section Runner Ups in 2001, 2000 and 2001 Section Champion and 2002 State Runner Up. He was given All City Team Honors and was the Most Valuable Lineman in 2002.

Bibbs’ most admired teachers and coaches while he was at East were Neil Paarmann, physical education teacher and cross country coach who recently ran with two friends in the Twin Cities Marathon; Tim Johnson, revered East High School physical education teacher and swimming coach who passed away in 2016; and Eric Davis, Algebra teacher at Prairie Winds Middle School and head coach for the Mankato East High School Cougar football team. These teachers and coaches have all played a part in his choosing to become a teacher and he could not have selected better role models. As a part of his teaching experience, he shadowed Johnson as he taught physical education at East High School.

Bibbs attended Gustavus Adolphus College where, in 2007, he earned a double major in Health Education and Physical Education and a minor in Coaching. While he attended Gustavus, he was a member of the Gusty football team and was the 2004 Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. He also participated in intramural basketball, broomball and softball.

While yet in high school, Bibbs began his teaching career as a tutor for junior high school students and as a college student, he worked as a coach, timer/scorer and referee for the fourth and fifth grade co-ed basketball program for Lincoln Community Services in Mankato. Bibbs, like many young people who choose to enter the teaching and coaching profession, has had opportunities to learn what it is like to be a teacher and coach early in their own educational experiences.

For Bibbs, who sees teaching as an opportunity to “help students grow and mature into productive citizens that will contribute positively to our society,” it all seems like a natural progression. Most importantly, he has fun teaching his students good work habits and life lessons that will help them “develop their own set of values.” This is an important aspect of teaching middle school students who are in the throws of learning about who they are and how to conduct themselves in the world about them.

