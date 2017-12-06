Meredith Miller Inspires Foster Care Bag Service Project at TPS

By Courtney Studer

Truman Community Education

At the beginning of the school year Meredith Miller, who is in Jennifer Ellis’ third grade class at Truman Public School (TPS), approached Truman Community Education with a service project she wanted to work on. She had seen a video on YouTube that talked about how when youth have to be placed in foster care, they many times only have a few minutes to fill a garbage bag with a few belongings to take with them. She understood that if you only had five minutes to pack, that a person would probably have to leave a lot of important things behind and how sad to have to use a garbage bag.

This really bothered her and she wanted to do something to help. So Community Ed worked together with Truman Pride to get the word out and boy did we get a TON of donations! We asked for bags. Duffel bags, suitcases, tote bags, diaper bags, backpacks, etc. We ended up with almost 70 bags!

Tonight, December 4, 2017, at TPS kids and other members of our community got together for a great presentation by Martin County Human Service workers Kim Hastad and Julie Brudelie. They gave a real life demonstration of what it is like for a child when they have to suddenly leave a home and be moved to foster care. They explained what foster care is and different situations that can happen.

Each talked about their jobs and the different things they can use to make a big difference in the lives of families. Julie works in children’s mental health and works with the foster care system every day with youth of all ages. She was able to show exactly how giving a child a real bag instead of a garbage bag makes such a big difference.

Kim works mainly with families who have babies ages 0-3. She showed us how things like reading, good food, proper care, and sleep can help a young child’s brain development. This is shown in the pictures below. A well developed brain has many colors and connections while someone the same age may not have as many if they are not properly taken care of.

The pair answered MANY, MANY questions from our audience. In the bags we put different useful items like books, crayons, notepads, pencils, small toys, blankets, pillows, and different personal hygiene items. Some of the bags we left empty but they will get used also. Kim and Julie took every bag and they will all get used locally. At the end of the project the kids celebrated with a pizza party!

We would like to thank all of our generous community members who donated different bags and care items. Seeing all of the wonderful things come in was so amazing! Thank you also to all the kids and adults that came tonight and helped back bags!

And thank you to Meredith for coming up with this awesome idea to help others in our community. Way to spread kindness!