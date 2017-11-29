Mary Langworthy Marks Her 100th Year Mary Attributes Her Longevity to Love of Family

On Nov. 23, 1917, little Mary Denn came into the world in the family farmhouse of Theresa and Paul Denn, located three miles east of the village of Beauford. There were two physicians attending at her birth. Their fear was that neither mother nor baby would survive the ordeal. The family’s priest, Father O’Connor, had been summoned. Mary was born but was weak and her time on earth seemed short at that moment. She was quickly baptized and named Mary Theresa in case the worst happened. That was how dire the situation seemed.

But, Mary, the eighth of nine children to be born to her mother and father, not only lived but thrived. Now, 100 years and so many days later, little Mary Theresa is still going strong. Her birth announcement appeared in the Nov. 30, 1917, Blue Earth County Enterprise, just a short little paragraph in the Beauford news: “A little daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Denn last Friday, November 23rd.” On Nov. 12, 1997, an announcement was made in the Maple River Messenger, the direct descendant of the Blue Earth County Enterprise, that Mary Langworthy would be celebrating her 80th birthday and now, the birthday announcement is for Mary’s 100th year.

Unknown to Mary, she was born in a time of tumult and change. The United States was entering into a bloody war in France which embroiled nearly every western European nation. Men in the Maple River area were being conscripted to the Army for the first time and bound for something they would later recount as one of the most horrific experiences they ever had.

Women, called suffragettes, were organizing marches throughout the United States and even going to jail in order to gain the right to vote in America. Cars finally outnumbered horses on the streets of Chicago, New York and Detroit.

The Boeing Company, located in Seattle, Wash., became the first company to manufacture fighter airplanes, called the Model C, to sell to the United States Navy. The Germans offered to give the American Southwest back to Mexico if it declared war on the United States. Labor disputes raged across the country as workers tried to unionize and companies fought back.

1917 was called the “coolest” year on record with temperatures across the United States averaging 50 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by a record dry spell with only 25 inches of rain falling from coast to coast that year. In Montana, Jeannette Rankin became the first female to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and the United States purchased the Danish West Indies for $25,000,000, renaming it the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Future movie icons of the 30s, 40s and 50s born that year included Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Robert Mitchum, Lena Horn and Dean Martin, as well as future president, John F. Kennedy. The silent movie, Cleopatra, starring Theda Bera, hit the big screen in movie theaters across the land.

Paying Federal Income Tax became a part of American life in 1915, revealing that the average yearly household income in 1917 was $687 for men and half that for women. The United States Census Bureau put the average cost of purchasing a home during this time at $3,000; the average car was priced at $2,000; gasoline sold for 15 cents a gallon; milk was 9 cents, bread 7 cents, eggs were 34 cents a dozen and a pound of steak was 26 cents.

Because of America’s entry into the war in Europe in 1917, there was a wave of anti-German sentiment that negatively affected the single largest ethnic group in Minnesota. The state legislature formed the Minnesota Commission of Public Safety which was tasked with “suppressing disloyal outbreaks and possible disturbances of order in communities where the German element was predominant,” according to an article by LaVern J. Rippley called “Conflict in The Classroom.” The commission ordered a statue removed from the capital in St. Paul called “Germania” and established its own army, enlisting men aged 31 and under to protect citizens from pro-German sympathizers.

Minnesotans whose families came from countries which were now at war with the United States were targeted by the Minnesota Health Act as “diseased” and materials such as books, poetry, music or anything that showed an “admiration” for German life were removed from schools and libraries throughout the state.

Rippley’s article noted that in Stearns County, 100 public schools, which were mostly one-room school houses, used the German language in their daily instruction. Through the commission, all schools were “urged, as a patriotic duty, to require the use of the English language as the exclusive medium of instruction…” Further, the use of foreign languages in the state’s schools was expressly prohibited.

The commission, along with President Woodrow Wilson, encouraged the state’s and nation’s farmers to produce large quantities of food for the troops being sent to war and for the families of the United States. Instead of raising the typical crops like corn, oats or alfalfa, it was the patriotic duty for farmers in Minnesota to produce large crops of wheat. The slogan, “Food Will Win The War” became the cry thought the state and the country.

However, in 1917 the state’s 175,000 farmers mostly used horses and plows to plant and bring in their crops. Due to the increased demand, production needed to be modernized with the use of steam and gas powered threshing machines. (Food Will Win the War; Minnesota Conservation Efforts, 1917-18, Eighmey, Rae Katherine) Americans, according to Laura Schumm’s May 23, 2014, article entitled, “Food Rationing in Wartime America,” were urged to eat perishable foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables and to have “meatless Tuesdays” and “Wheatless Wednesdays” in order to conserve those commodities for American soldiers and for American allies in Europe who were starving because their farmlands had become battlefields.

In Mapleton and the surrounding area, however, life ticked on. In the pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Enterprise, on the day that Mary was born, businesses advertised their sales or their prices for livestock and cars. The Albrecht-Sonve Co., Mapleton’s Reliable Outfitters, advertised Men’s Furnishings with Fall and Winter Gordon style hats selling for $1.50 to $4.00 and silk neckties ranging in price from 35 to 75 cents.

A man’s hand-tailored suit and overcoat was priced at $18.00 to $27.00. For the ladies, a Maid-rite apron went for 50 cents to a $1.25 and a house dress could be bought for anywhere from $1.00 to $3.00; a Justrite corset cost ran anywhere from $1.50 to $3.00.

E.B. Taylor advertised that he would buy “good heavy hogs for $16.40, light and rough hogs for $15.00 to $16.00 and veal calves for $11.00” on Saturday and Monday of that week. The J.T. McNamara Land Company was noted to have sold two 160 acre farms, one in Danville and one in Medo, to George H. Huber at $125 per acre. L. Troendle advertised that his store was a place of “service and satisfaction” with a half page ad of Thanksgiving offerings such as “lovely new ribbons and dainty neckwear” as well as fancy Thanksgiving groceries like canned oysters and sardines as well as canned raspberriess, peaches or pears for 25 cents a can.

William G. Schulz was selling A. Real Automobile with all the modern appliances for $500 and the First National Bank was inviting women to open a savings account stating: “Great Oaks from Little Acorns Grow.”

For Mary, the world centered upon her family and her life in Beauford. Mary said that she and her brothers and sisters grew up on the farm with cows, chickens and pigs to tend. She and her brothers and sisters had very few outside friends since they were their own playmates. She also remembers their telephone ring, short-long-two shorts. They were on a party line, meaning no one had much privacy since anyone could listen to a conversation.

Her father, Paul, like most farmers in the area, planted hay, oats, alfalfa and corn. While Mary remembers the family traveling six mile to church in St.Clair or to town in their Model “A”, during the winter when the snow was deep, their father took them to the Bellevue School near Perch Lake by horse and buggy. If the weather was nice, Mary and the rest of the school aged children in her family, had to walk the two miles to school.

Mary, like most students of the time, concluded her education with the eighth grade since getting to Mapleton to attend Mapleton High School was a fairly long, time consuming journey to make on a daily basis. She, like her brothers and sister, and many other children in the area, opted to remain on the family farm or found outside employment.

Mary shared a memory of trying to cut a field with two horses and single blade plow. She said that when they reached the end of the field and the horse stopped, she and the plow, just fell over.

In the fall of 1935, Mary accompanied her older sister, Marcella, to the funeral of a young woman who had died tragically as the result of a car accident which took place in Sheldon, Iowa, while she was on her honeymoon. Mary said that she did not know the girl who had passed away, but she was subsequently introduced to her surviving husband, Edwin Langworthy, by her sister, Marcella. From that moment forward, their lives would soon become entwined and, two years later, on July 27, 1937, at 8 a.m. at the Catholic Church in St. Clair, Mary Denn , age 19, became the wife of that young widower, Edwin Langworthy, aged 29. The rest is Langworthy history.

Mary and Edwin made their home in Sterling Township on the Langworthy farm, according to the newspaper announcement of their marriage. Their first child, Joan, was born there in 1938. After that, Joan was joined by nine brothers: Larry, George, Eugene, Jim, Bernard, Tom, Ed, Steve and Darrel, who was the baby of the family, and two sisters, Theresa and Linda.

They didn’t have indoor plumbing at first, which made life a bit harder. Water to wash the clothes or to take a bath had to be heated on the stove. In the winter, clothes were hung to dry on a line in the basement. In the evening, kerosene lamps provided the family with light since electrical power had not reached all of the rural farms in the area quite yet.

When Mary was asked what she considered to be the greatest change in her life, she quickly answered, “Electricity!” Farming was made easier when Edwin was able to purchase a tractor from his brother-in-law, Bill Miller, paying for the tractor with a load of corn that he had harvested with horses that fall.