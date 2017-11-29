Davis Family entertains at Tree of Remembrance

The 22nd annual Madelia Community Hospital Auxiliary’s Tree Of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov. 26. Some years it has been cold outside but, this year, lemonade would not have been out of place instead of the coffee and cider that was served with the delicious cookies; it was so mild and warm outside. “This is a wonderful way to remember our loved ones – the ones who are still here with us and those who are gone – by buying a light or a sting of lights to honor them,” commented MCHC CEO Candy Fenske. “When we put them all together they shine brightly for us on the tree, which is outside on the front lawn of the hospital.”

Fenske introduced the Hospital Auxiliary Executive Committee; it includes Jean Todnem, President; Mary Tiedeken, Vice-President; Elsie Pace, Treasurer; and Jyl Thompson, Secretary. Fenske thanked them for their work; adding that the auxiliary is very active and does so much to provide comfort to patients of the hospital.

Todnem also spoke and said that the auxiliary has their meetings on the third Monday of every other month, which includes a luncheon. The membership drive is in June and the recommended membership dues are only $5; the revenue from this year’s drive totaled $2,020. They use all the money they raise to purchase patient care and comfort items for the hospital. Each year the auxiliary asks the various departments in the hospital for their wish list. This year, the kitchen department asked for cake pans, dish towels, cutting boards and a unit shelf for supplies. In radiology, the auxiliary pays for mammopads, which help make mammograms softer and more comfortable for the patients. Physical Therapy asked for a joint model to use for patient educational purposes, as well as a fingertip oximeter. The auxiliary also pays for cable television in all the patient rooms. On top of all that, the auxiliary helps with the annual 5K run that MCHC sponsors during Park Days and the golf tournament.

So far, this year for the Tree Of Remembrance, they have raised $2,550 and are still accepting donations, however, late donations might not be able to be printed in the Madelia Times-Messenger on the special page dedicated to this effort each year.

The Davis Family, as they have for the past several years, provided the outstanding entertainment for the ceremony. They call themselves, “14 eyes on 16 strings,” which is fitting since Dr. Viktoria Davis is the optometrist in Madelia and her office is downstairs in the MCHC building. She and her husband, Steve, and their two talented children, Katharine and Karl, are accomplished musicians.

Fenske also mentioned that Dr. William McCarthy started the Madelia Community Hospital in 1918, in a beautiful Victorian home on the corner of Main Street and Drew Avenue. Dr. McCarthy was from Madelia and, after getting his doctorate, came back to the community to start the hospital and clinic and was active in the community until his death. So, come January, MCHC will be celebrating their centennial.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.