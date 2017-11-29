Adventure Playground

BY JACKSON GORACZKOWSKI

Hi! I’m Jackson Goraczkowski. I am 10 years old and was born with Spina Bifida so I use a wheelchair to get around. Just like other kids I go to school, church, and Sunday School, have homework to do, and clean my room. But going to the playground is something I can’t do like other kids.

That’s what I would like to chat with you about. I have been to many of the playgrounds around here and for me, its not easy. It takes a lot of help from my family just to go to a playground.

At some playgrounds, after getting out of the car and into my chair, I can get across the parking lot fine, but that is where it ends. Sometimes there is a curb at the edge of the playground, and I can’t go any further. Done! Done before I even get there. Imagine that, a kid not being able to play at the playground! That’s when my great family comes to my aid and lifts me (in my chair) up and over the curb. I wish in all the world there were NO CURBS!

Then the next obstacle is grass, wood chips, pea rock, or some other soft squashy stuff. Have you ever tried to get a wheelchair across that stuff? I can tell you, it’s not easy! So, more pushing, pulling, and bumping along with help from family.

It would be sooo great to be able to go to a playground, and to be able to get to the equipment! And guess what? Now our community has plans for one! No grass, pea rock or other stuff, and to be able to do it BY MYSELF. I am 10 years old and I have not been able to do that. Then to be able to go UP ON the equipment because of a ramp instead of ladders. This would be so awesome!!

Another cool thing about this incredible playground is that kids like me could actually play -WITH the other kids!! I could get around on the equipment on my own. No adults needed to take me here or take me there. I could talk with friends while up high in a tower, experience the fun of being a part of playing pretend, “running” from one piece of equipment to another. And did you know there are plans for a zip line at the new playground? A zip line that kids with wheelchairs can go on! Unbelievable! I can hardly wait!!

I’m told all this is going to happen! It will take a lot of money. That is why I’m asking for you to please support the inclusive “Adventure Playground” project. Go to www. exploreadventureplayground.com to check out the details. Thank you everyone, a whole bunch!!

Submitted by

Jackson

With help from Grandma