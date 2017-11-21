Three Oaks Kennel Langworthy Family Provides Boarding Service for Dogs

Peter, Ann, Julia and Claire Langworthy were looking for a business opportunity that would involve all of the family and utilize all of their unique talents. They chose to capitalize on their love of their dogs—their Labrador family—and turn that love into a place where other families could bring their four-legged canine family member(s) when leaving on vacation. The Langworthy’s named their canine hotel Three Oaks Kennel.

Langworthy stated that Three Oaks is not a “spa” retreat for dogs, but the family tries to spend as much time as they can feeding them, giving them medication, playing outside and going on occasional walks. Each “guest” has his or her own 4×5 kennel which leads to a covered 4×10 outdoor area, giving each animal the chance to get outside and see what’s going on in the world, bark at the squirrels and otherwise act like dogs.

There are seven of these luxury suites available with a few more strictly indoor kennels, allowing 10 to 12 canine guests at a time. The kennel also sports a 1,000 square foot fully enclosed outside run where canine boarders can stretch their legs and “do their business.” In order to ensure the well being and safety of their boarders, the kennel building is insulated, well lit and is locked and secure at all times.