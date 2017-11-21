HSL Agrees to Transfer Title to Clinic Back to the City of Truman

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

Officials for the city of Truman were recently informed by officers at Heartland Senior Living (HSL) that they decided it was appropriate to deed ownership of the Truman Clinic building back to the city of Truman. The issue of ownership came to light a few years ago when it became known that the property, on which the clinic sits, was included in a deed in error.

The city council has been working to return title to the city since the error was discovered.

In other matters:

• The council approved the following elected officers:

Fire Department – Chief: Dave Bentz; 1st Assistance Chief: Ron Kelley; 2nd Assistant Chief: Josh Kitzerow.

Ambulance Department – Director: Jessica Clow; Assistant Director: Josh Kitzerow.

• 1st Assistant Fire Chief Ron Kelley appeared before the council to discuss raising the city’s annual contribution to the Fire Relief Association. Councilors agreed to revisit the matter at their December 4, 2017 meeting.

• Council members reviewed correspondence from the attorney representing HSL in the clinic deed transfer. A number of requests were discussed and approved contingent on mutual approval by HSL.

• City clerk Monte Rohman presented the October 2017 financial report. It was approved by the council.

• City claims were reviewed and approved.

• Members of the council discussed the possibility of a land swap in order to create additional residential lots for building sites to the south of South Sixth Avenue East and South Seventh Avenue East.

• The next regular meeting of the city council will take place on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.