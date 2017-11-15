Watonwan County Historical Center’s anonymous donor comes forward

Mr. Anonymous, who is donating the new wing currently being constructed at the Watonwan County Historical Center, has revealed his identity. Howard Rasmussen is well aware that attempting to stay anonymous does not last forever, so he wanted to come forward on his own terms.

Rasmussen has hired Bill McMullen to build the new wing for him and is paying for every aspect of its construction. He also knows that the museum is seeking to raise money for another wing in honor of Dr. Steve Anderson, who is a long-time museum supporter. Among other things, that proposed wing would house some of the veterinary supplies that Steve used in his decades long Madelia practice. Howard spoke with Steve before pursuing this venture, because he respects Steve greatly, and did not want to step on any toes. You see, this new building will be filled with Rasmussen’s collection of antique John Deere tractors and heirlooms that have come through his family. “I have the most special 1949 John Deere there is in the world,” Howard said. Steve was quite gracious about this new building and excited that someone was interested and willing to expand the museum, even if it’s not to house his collection.

The reasons why Howard is interested in benefiting the museum are many. He has a deep appreciation for WCHC, the staff, and the work they do. Rasmussen said that Barb Nelson and Wilma Wolner have been extremely helpful to him in his genealogy research, as well as providing fascinating information about the county. He wants people to know more about the museum and for it to get more visitors and donors. “The Watonwan County Historical Center is a treasure, and it’s underutilized,” Howard said. He also has plans for some ways to let people know that the museum is there, such as more signage. Rasmussen is 80-years-old and cognizant of his mortality, and the fact that there are not many Rasmussens left in the area. He wants to leave a legacy and be sure that the beautiful things he has collected over his lifetime are in a place where people can see them, appreciate them, and hopefully remember and understand the past and our ancestors who were here before us and laid the groundwork for what we have today. “Humans are a product of our ancestors and share some idiosyncrasies of people we never met, but are linked to through our blood and genes,” Howard said. “We should honor that and remember them; they deserve it. Plus, it is interesting; we could learn a thing or two from them.”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version at www.madeliatm.com.