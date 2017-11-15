Two area congregations start five-year commitment to a community in Guatemala

Eleven members of two congregations – Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Courtland and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Gaylord – give books to staff members of the school in Las Cruces, Guatemala, during a recent mission trip to the community. The mission group included (L-R) Donna Bernau, Pastor Wayne Bernau, Joan Zumhofe, Pastor James King, Rebekah King, Tim Otto, Emily Heintz, Heidi Otto, Jeff Zumhofe, Vicky Harmening and Gina Harmening.

A group of five members of Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Courtland and six members of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Gaylord recently returned from a mission trip to Guatemala.

“Our group’s faces were just beaming when we returned from the wonderful experiences that we had on our trip,” said Pastor Wayne Bernau regarding the Oct. 20 to 27 trip.

Those participating from the Courtland congregation were Pastor Wayne and Donna Bernau; Vicky and Gina Harmening; and Emily Heintz. Congregation members who were their “support group” were Kathy Blank; Norm and Judy Kopp; and Angie Abbas. The group from Gaylord included Pastor James King and his daughter, Rebekah; Heidi Otto and her son, Tim; and Jeff and Joan Zumhofe.

Donna Bernau is a teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Gaylord, so because of Donna’s connection there and because the Gaylord church had also heard about the trips to Guatemala, the two congregations decided to partner together. It is a requirement that they have at least eight to 12 people participate in this mission trip.

The two congregations had both heard about the opportunity for this mission trip from Pastor William Utech. He is the assistant to the district president for Missions in the Minnesota South District of The Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod. In this position he works with pastors and congregations to “plant” new churches and begin new Gospel ministries that will introduce un-churched people to the person and work of Jesus. He encourages and promotes creative and new approaches to evangelism and outreach, and he facilitates the assessment and training of future church planters.

“While in Guatemala, we worked with the Central American Lutheran Mission Society (CALMS),” Pastor Bernau explained. “A major strategy for CALMS ministry in Guatemala focuses on helping establish healthy communities. Working in partnership with community councils in villages that are challenged by economic hardship, United States congregations work for a minimum of five years to help improve the education, health, leadership and spiritual life of communities. This approach not only helps challenged communities in practical ways, but helps United States volunteers learn valuable spiritual lessons and develop mission skills that they can apply back in their hometowns.”

The pastor continued, “Our church is partnered for five years with the village of Las Cruces. This was the first year that we took a mission trip there. However, last year, Norm Kopp and I did an exploratory trip to Guatemala. After telling the congregation about the experience, I believe that Gina was the catalyst or promoter of our mission trip. She felt the calling to do this. Because she is only 16 years old meant that her mother, Vicky, would also go on the trip.”

Emily, who is a teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School of Courtland, added, “I think all of us who went on the trip felt that we had a calling and that God sent us to go do work there.”

The group packed a variety of things for the trip. Soccer is very popular in Guatemala so they took 12 soccer balls, 24 “pinnies” (shirts) and cones. They also took art supplies that included 200 wooden crosses built by Pastor Bernau and Norm Kopp and enough confetti to use for decorating the crosses. Other items were small toys, religious books, study Bibles for pastors, and children’s Bibles that were bilingual in English and Spanish.

While in Guatemala, the members of the mission group along with interpreters and local leaders – the Community Development Council (Consejo Comunitarios de Desarrollo) or COCODE as they are called in Guatemala – visited homes of the local people. “Some homes had dirt floors and wood walls that you could see through, but some had brick and stucco walls. We only saw one home that was gated and seemed to have all the conveniences of our typical American homes,” Vicky said.

Emily added, “Even though some homes would have tile floors and nicely painted walls, the rooms were rather empty. There was very little furniture. It wasn’t unusual to see a bedroom with just a bed in it and just plastic chairs to sit on in other areas of the house. But, we found the people to be very generous with the little that they had and always were willing to pray with us.”

“They were very welcoming,” Vicky pointed out. “We would knock on the door and they would immediately get you a chair and would offer you food and drinks.”

Regarding the agriculture industry in Guatemala, the majority of the farming is done manually. “In the whole trip, we only saw one tractor,” Emily said. “The planting and harvest is done by hand. The agriculture there includes growing vegetables, sweet corn, coffee and fruit. They get two, and sometimes three crops per year, and pretty much everything is planted on a hill. Any ground that is flat is either built on or is used for their soccer games.”

The school year in Las Cruces starts in January and ends in October so that the children can help in the fields. The primary students (grades one and two) and the elementary students (grades three through six) attend school mornings so they are done at noon each day. The high school students (grades seven to 12) attend school in the same building in the afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m. The local school has about 140 students, with only about 40 in the high school.

Emily noted, “It is not unusual for students to just quit going to school, especially after elementary school.”

The mission group held a Bible school for three days during the time they were in Guatemala. They sang Christian songs in Spanish and in English, shared Bible stories, performed two skits, did craft projects, and played games. And, of course, played soccer. The first day, about 20 students arrived to attend Bible school, but by the end of the first day there were about 40 students. By the third day, they had 160 or more students.

“The local government had put up posters inviting students,” Emily said. “And, we stopped at their school to tell them about what we were doing; however, it really spread more by word of mouth and with the help of their cell phones.”

Pastor Bernau added, “We found the students to be bright, respectful, and were very good at memorizing things.”

Emily related some of the differences between our culture and theirs. “In their culture, they do not wave to greet someone,” she said. “When we first arrived, we would smile and wave to them, but they would not respond. However, when we left, they waved and smiled back. We felt like we had developed a relationship with them.” Vicky said, “They even started saying ‘hi’ to us in English and also ‘see you soon.’ ”

The group hopes to return to Guatemala again next year, possibly in July. “Probably not in October again because that is during their rainy season, so we had rain the entire time we were there,” said Pastor Bernau.

The rain wasn’t all bad, though. “The rain became one of Gina’s highlights,” Vicky said. “The last day we were there, she, Tim, Emily and about 60 students played soccer in the rain. They had about two inches of water on the soccer field and students would disappear into the mud and tall grass during the game. They had a great time.”

Emily concluded, “I would encourage people who might want to go to another country, just go for it. Mission work is a great way to experience another culture, not just as a tourist, but to see how people work and live. It is an eye-opening experience and makes you grateful for what you have when you get back home.”

Members of the group will be sharing more information and pictures during the worship service at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Courtland on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 9:30 a.m. “We invite our members and anyone else that is interested in our trip, or in doing future mission work, to attend this service,” Pastor Bernau said.