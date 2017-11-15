TPS Further Expands Course Offerings in Which Students can Earn College Credits

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

With the recent addition of more articulated courses for those attending Truman High School, a student could actually earn up to 27 college credits, through the business department at TPS, at no cost to the student.

These additional offerings are thanks to the work of Dr. Jeff Walker, who joined the staff at TPS this fall. “I approached Mark [Nass] about pursuing this possibility, and he told me to research it and get back to him with what I found and the estimated costs.”

“I started making some calls and found there is a consortium through whom we can offer classes to our students.”

“And, best of all, it is at no cost to the school or student, while they still earn college credits.”

These new option include: Accounting, 4 credits; Bookkeeping, 3 credits; Introduction to Business, 1-3 credits; Entrepreneurship, 1-3 credits; Word Processing, 2 credits; Excel, 3 credits; PowerPoint, 1-3 credits; Desktop Publishing, 2-3 credits; Intro to Marketing, 2-3 credits; and Advance Word Processing, 2-3 credits. Personal Finance is also being explored as a possibility at this time.

Dr. Walker is originally from Round Lake, Minnesota. He attended college in Minnesota before earning his master’s degree at University of Wisconsin – Superior. After gaining experience in the education field, he pursued his PhD through North Central University in Prescott, Arizona.

Dr. Walker brings a wealth of experience with him to TPS. He has taught business education in high schools, has been a school superintendent, was a school business manager, and a drivers education instructor. He has gained this experience both inside the United States and internationally, including Korea and Qatar.

One of his more interesting stints was as a superintendent in Oregon. All students who attended were actually boarded at the school since the district’s boundaries ran 200 miles from end-to-end.

“I am very excited to have Dr. Walker here and what it means for our students. This is a great opportunity that we hope to continue expanding in the future,” TPS principal Mark Nass shared.