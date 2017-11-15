Students Gain Educational and Personal Experience as Election Judges

For those of you who went to vote at the polling places for the Nov. 7 school referendum, you may have noted the presence of election judges from Maple River High School. Amy Huber, Maple River School District’s Superintendent Administrative Assistant and manager of local precinct judges, said that the idea came to her since it is often difficult to find local trained election judges and, since she knew that student election judges were allowed, she thought it was a good opportunity to start involving students from the Maple River School District. She felt the experience would be a benefit for students since she knew they would gain “valuable education and training in the voting and election process” and by getting them engaged and trained in “conducting an election” there would be a larger group of election judges.

Students who are in Social Studies teacher Melanie Urban’s U.S. Government Class, which is taught during their senior year, applied for the opportunity to take the Blue Earth County Election Judge training, become certified as election judges and then work at the polling places throughout the area.

An election judge’s job is an important one in the democratic process since the judge is responsible for making sure that voting procedures, such as registering new voters and ensuring that voters are qualified and that they vote only once, are followed at voting places. Election judges process absentee ballots, determine the results of the precinct vote and then certify the results.

According to the election judge criterion found on the Blue Earth County website, students can become an election judge trainee if they are 16 years of age or older, enrolled in a high school or are home-schooled in Minnesota, and have the approval of their principal and parent. An election judge trainee may be paid or receive extra credit in their government classes. An election judge trainee may work from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and help set up the polling place, operate voting equipment, direct voters to the right line, register people to vote, demonstrate how to vote, pass out ballots, close a polling place, and can even help with counting the votes and certifying the polling place results. At the age of 18 a trainee can apply to become a regular election judge.

The training that a prospective election judge must undergo may come in the form of a series of video lessons, an election guide, workbook or power point. The training modules cover the various duties of the election judge at the polling place, such as how to set up the equipment, polling place conduct, providing assistance and the duties of the various judge positions at the polling place. Four distinct judges present at the polling place are the roster judge, the registration judge, ballot judge and the ballot counter judge.

The students who participated in the training and volunteering for the Nov. 7 election reflected on their experiences as election judges and felt that the it was a good learning experience for them. Georic Musser stated that he “gained a higher appreciation for our election cycle.” He went on to say that he applied to be an election judge because “I value the right of people to express their ideals through voting” and being an election judge “gave me a deeper sense of community and higher appreciation for our right to vote, which I will value for the rest of my life”.