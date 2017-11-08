The Silent Man, A Salute to Navy Veteran David Treanor

Now 87 years old, David Treanor spends his days caring for his home, visiting his family, eating lunch daily with other senior citizens at Maggie J’s and going to church on Sundays. He rarely ever misses a day of his routine. He is not loud or effusive. He is a steady man.

A few years back he lost his wife and partner in life, Mavis. He still tears up when he thinks of her; his voice catches, and he wonders why she, who was so healthy nearly all of her life, had to die. It hurts him to be without her and yet each day he goes on, because he must, because that is what people of his generation do. They quietly go on; they do not falter and they do not give up.

While Treanor and those of his age are not of reporter Dan Rather’s “Greatest Generation”—those who were born after World War I, grew up during the Great Depression of the late 20s and early 30s, and served in World War II—he is part of the “Silent Generation,” those who were born between 1925 and 1945. They, too, struggled with economic worries with their families during the great depression and while they were too young to serve in World War II, they lived in a kind of crisis mode with the war always rumbling in the background through radio reports of battles and people being urged to buy war bonds. There was gas and sugar rationing, and the worry they had for the safety and well being of their fathers, older brothers, uncles or cousins, friends and neighbors from their home towns who were fighting in the war.

While the characteristics of the “Greatest Generation” were those of perseverance, a strong work ethic, prudence and commitment, the next generation—David Treanor’s generation—were the same, except they did not make a splash in the world; they did not make a large noise being heroes in battle standing up to tyrants that threatened the well being of all who lived in the world. They were the “Silent Generation.”

The Silent Generation received its name from an article that appeared in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of Time Magazine called, “The Younger Generation” in which they were described as resolute, saying almost nothing within the social realm of life in the United States. They wanted their lives to be steady, without drama. They went to church in large numbers because they wanted and needed something to believe in. They share many characteristics with their predecessors in the Greatest Generation, but added to these tenets was a basic traditionalism, meaning that they believed in old-time morals, as well as safety and security.

According to the article, these were people who had no enthusiasm for war, yet when they were called upon to serve, they answered the call with resoluteness and determination to make it through the hard times. The world had recently been through two major wars and was faced with a third. Many lived life with the understanding that some people would have to go to war at some point.

It was because of such resoluteness and a fatalistic belief in how the world works that the Silent Generation was also called the “oldest young generation in the world.” They believed that they “would” serve their country, not because of high flung ideals of patriotism or saving the world for democracy like their predecessors. They served because they knew they had to, it was their job.

David Treanor knew that, too. When he graduated from high school in 1949, he knew that he would be drafted and decided to take the matter into his own hands and enlist in the Navy, along with a few friends.

Treanor had an uncle, Chris Young, who was in the Navy Seabees, Naval Construction Battalions, and from his conversations with him, Treanor felt the Navy was the best place to be. So, Treanor, along with Louie Fritz and Bill Keller, signed up to earn their sea legs.

Keller and Treanor went through training together at the Great Lakes Training Center outside of Chicago, served in the same division of the Navy for the four years that they were in the service and were both stationed in San Diego. In fact, their serial numbers were 2632137 and 2632138.

For more stories, subscribe to the Maple River Messenger online or in print at www.maplerivermessenger.com.