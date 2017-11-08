Lafayette woman dons armor to fight in the Armored Combat League

Heathere Baumgard of Lafayette is a member of the Twin Cities Wyverns armored combat team. To participate, each member’s armor must be of historically accurate design.

If you’re outside in Lafayette and you happen to see some folks dressed up in armored combat fighting gear and battling each other with swords and other weapons … just know that it’s OK! It’s a local lady, Heathere Baumgard, and some fellow members of an Armored Combat League (ACL) team based in the Twin Cities. Their team is called the Twin Cities Wyverns.

A wyvern (pronounced wi-vern) is a mythical animal usually represented as a two-legged winged creature resembling a dragon.

There are times when several members from the Wyverns ACL will come to practice at Baumgard’s home, located in the heart of Lafayette.

Originally from eastern Kentucky, Baumgard said she got involved in armored combat fighting because she has come from an abusive past. It was a way for her to learn how to fight and stand up for herself.

“It’s very empowering,” said Baumgard.

Although there are fewer women than men in the ACL, Baumgard doesn’t feel any disadvantage to be a woman and likes competing against men, as well as women.

She said, “I like being able to know that I can toss around a guy that’s twice my size. It’s a lot of stress relief … we don’t hold back. We’re going at each other full force … we hurt each other, it’s mostly just bruising.”

She learned about the ACL from a friend from Iowa, who posted information and videos of himself online doing things with the ACL.

“I wanted to learn from him how to sword fight and it just sort of evolved into this full on,” said Baumgard, “I used to mess around as a kid beating up weeds with sticks.”

Baumgard’s friend helped her get in touch with the Twin Cities Wyverns and she got involved with the team last November. She remembers slipping around during one of her first practices because they were fighting in the cold, icy weather.

“It was a very slick practice,” said Baumgard, “And I bruised myself.”

The armor

Everyone who takes part in the ACL chooses their armor or “kit” based on historically-accurate designs dating back to the 13th through 15th centuries.

“When you get the pieces of your armor they have to be documentable from medieval times,” said Baumgard, “You have to be able to prove that armor similar to yours actually existed back then.”

The pieces can be from designs 25 years older or younger than your personally-selected time in history, but no more than that, Baumgard said. This means all pieces of each person’s kit are styled from designs originating from one 50-year historical period. For some members it can take a while to acquire all the pieces they need to fully participate in competitions.

Baumgard’s armor is based on an effigy of a mid-14th century German King named Günther von Schwarzburg. Fully “kitted” she wears about 100 pounds of gear.

There are armorers all over the world that the armor can be purchased from. Baumgard’s was made in the Ukraine and purchased through a seller in the U.S. Most of her armor is made of heat-treated 4130 spring steel, riveted onto felt. Other types of steel can be used, such as mild and stainless, as long as it meets ACL regulations, she said.

The combat

Members of their team learn to do certain moves and hone their fighting skills by looking at medieval manuscripts, complete with many drawings. Drawings were commonly used because not everyone could read back in that time.

“Those [manuscripts] were studied among the warriors,” said Baumgard.

These days many of those old moves and tactics are used by team members in ACL competitions in the fight ring, also called a “list.”

“It’s like ancient hockey, [compared] to how we have it today,” said Pat Lockren, captain of the Wyverns. “When we go out into the ring, a lot of our stuff is based off those manuscripts, but there’s a lot of modern conditioning and throwing tactics that you’ve never encountered in those manuscripts.”

When Lockren is working on training the members of their team they work with striking dummies.

“We’ll incorporate a running element, a strike and a recover,” said Lockren, “You wouldn’t see that as much in the manuscripts … so we’ve almost ‘sportified’ it.”

Although Baumgard’s kit weighs about 100 pounds, on average the team members will each wear about 75 pounds of gear, Lockren said.

“That’s more or less the same as a soldier, or a firefighter … There’s a ton of conditioning that we have to [do], to not only be able to walk around and wear this, but to be able to fight for five minutes at a go,” said Lockren.

Usually most of the body armor they wear is about a millimeter thick, according to Lockren.

“My underpadding is another inch thick,” said Lockren, “There are weight restrictions on our weapons.”

The league

To start their team (or chapter) they needed at least three people, heraldry (a banner) and a name. Their team, which has eight members now, is part of the Iron Hoard Region. This region includes Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

In addition to the Wyverns, the three other main teams from this region include the Des Moines (Iowa) Doom Bringers, Omaha (Nebraska) Ravens and the Columbus (Nebraska) Seven Deadly Sins.

If one team fights another team it’s called a Chapter Match. If the whole region is fighting it’s called a Regional Fight.

The fights are broken down into two categories: Group Melees (where anything goes with the goal to be the last man or woman standing) and Duels (very skilled fighting with one person fighting another person).

The Group Melees can be three fighters versus three fighters, five fighters versus five fighters, 10 fighters vs. 10 fighters or 16 fighters vs. 16 fighters. There also is a competition that is “all vs. all,” which is more than 16 fighters competing at one time. The fighter’s body type and skill will both help determine which position someone would take in the fights: such as guard, center or flank.

The duels are usually point-based fights, including components like a sword and shield fight, a pole arm fight – a pole arm can be five to eight feet long – or a long sword fight. Each strike to the opponent to a legal spot equals a point. The fights are three rounds (a minute at a time) with the best two out of three wins.

Regarding participating in the fights and practices, Baumgard said, “If you’ve had a bad day or a bad week, whatever, … it all just melts away.”

There are ACL teams all over the United States and throughout the world. An international competition is usually held at a castle each spring.

“Everyone there has to be in their armor. Every country brings the best fighters they have,” said Lockren, “The U.S. wins medals every year.”

The Wyverns usually train at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Powder Horn Park in Minneapolis. If anyone is interested in learning more, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tcwyverns or you may contact Lockren directly at twincitieswyverns@gmail.com.