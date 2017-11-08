Cooling achieves milestone; sets school record for set assists

he Madelia Blackhawks volleyball season ended on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a loss to Waterville Elysian Morristown. The Blackhawks fell 0-3 with scores of 17-25, 17-25 and 6-25. “A tough WEM squad made it tough for our girls to find much open court, but I feel they played pretty well despite the toughness of their opponent. I’m proud of all of their achievements and improvements this season, and I am privileged to have worked with them,” commented coach Steve Schlager.

Lizzie Cooling hit an amazing milestone of 2,014 total career set assists over her three years on the varsity team – 1,008 of them this season alone. Cooling hit the 2,000 set assist milestone on the second assist of the match. As far as we can tell in talking to coaches and the MHS athletic director, Cooling also has set a school record for set assists.

Leading the team in serving were: Cooling going 10 for 11, Estefany Sotelo going 8 for 8, Meghan Haynes going 6 for 6, Briana Ardolf going 5 for 5 and Jada DeLaCruz going 4 for 5 of the night. Leading hitters included: Alayna DeLaCruz and Maddie Mueller with 4 kills each, Carissa Caraway and Sotelo with 3 kills each and CaleyAnn Clobes with 2 kills. Defensively, Sotelo led the team with 9 digs followed by Ardolf with 8, Haynes with 7, Cooling with 4 and Alayna DeLaCruz and Jada DeLaCruz with 3 digs each. Caraway led the team with 4 blocks and Cooling led the team with 17 assists. Madelia ended the season with a 13-18 record.