City Council Hears Report on Incident at Aardvark’s

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

The Truman city council held one of its regular meetings on Monday, November 6, 2017. During the meeting, councilors were informed of an incident at Aardvark’s Bar and Grill on Friday, November 3, 2017.

According to police chief Justin Jobe, an ambulance was dispatched to the establishment after being summoned regarding a female patron in distress.

Jobe stated, “She was extremely intoxicated. Her condition was such that the ambulance crew went ‘lights and siren’ all the way to the emergency room in Fairmont.”

Jobe indicated that staff at Aardvark’s stated the patron had been served a drink approximately 25 minutes before the call for help was initiated.

Jobe also shared that one of the EMTs on scene reported that one of the bar’s owners, who Jobe stated was intoxicated, made a very inappropriate remark to an EMT while on scene.

Jobe also told council members that the department had been receiving complaints about staff allowing patrons to remain in the bar after closing hours. Jobe said he had addressed the issue with one of the owners, but that complaints were still being received.

Councilors expressed concern over these incidents and asked Jobe to gather additional information.

“We issue that liquor license and need to know what is going on,” mayor Lynn Brownlee stated.

In other matters:

• Councilors received a request from Truman Public Utilities (TPU) to replace 1,000 of the lights on the city’s Christmas street decorations with LED lights this year, and another 1,000 next year. The estimated cost will be $670.00 per year, of which approximately 80% of this year’s costs will be covered from money in an existing account. TPU estimated the payback will be just a couple of years. Council members approved the request.

• The council approved the sale of the 1977 Ford tractor that was part of the city’s excess equipment. A bid of $2,000 was received and accepted.

• Councilors reviewed the list of tax forfeited properties submitted by Martin County Auditor/Treasurer James Forshee. As the city did not wish to acquire any of the three properties, they will be sold by the county later this month.

• Council members then addressed the issue of costs incurred for code enforcement specific to lawn mowing. A motion to assess those onto the property taxes of those parcels was approved.

• Members of the council approved ordering the new squad car that is a part of the city’s budget.

• The council’s next regular meeting will take place on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

