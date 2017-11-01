THS Grad Derrick Greiner Joins Local Law Firm

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

Truman native, Derrick M. Greiner, was raised on the family farm before moving into town with his family at the age of eight. Life has since brought him full circle back to the area as he has joined the Fairmont law firm of Krahmer, Shaffer & Edmundson, Ltd. (KS&E) as an attorney.

Greiner attended Truman Public Schools, graduating with the class of 2008. He shared, “I think Truman High School definitely provides a solid foundation for pursuing an advanced degree and gives you all the tools you need to be successful.”

“My favorite teachers were Mr. Klusmeier, Mr. Schlager, and Mrs. Krumwiede. With the legal field involving so much writing, I would be remiss to not say ‘thank you’ to Mrs. Krumwiede and Mr. Johnson for the solid foundation that each gave to me in my English classes to set me up for success in this field.”

Greiner explained, “The legal field first became of interest to me in Mock Trial in Business Law class with Mr. Schlager back in high school. At least that is when the interest probably first developed.

“Then after undergraduate, I did a two-week temp job at a law firm that turned into several months and that’s when the idea really solidified and I began the process of taking the LSAT and applying for law school. Seeing people come in to the firm, often times with some major legal problems, and seeing how the attorneys were able to help them solve their problems and put them on a good path forward definitely impacted my career choice.”

Greiner received his undergraduate degree from Winona State University and Minnesota State University—Mankato in 2011 with a B.S. in Teaching—Business Education. He then graduated with a Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law in 2015.

Following graduation from law school, he moved back to his hometown area while working as a Law Clerk for two years for Judge Douglas Richards in Faribault County, during which time he was involved in numerous practice areas.

Greiner is licensed to practice law in Minnesota, and his practice areas include tax, real estate, ag law, estate planning and administration, and business law.

When not working for his clients, Greiner enjoys cheering for the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild, playing golf and softball, and tackling remodeling projects on his home in Fairmont.

Greiner stated, “I am really excited to officially return to the area that has always been home to me and put what I’ve learned in school to good use helping people—some of whom I have known for my entire life—to achieve their goals—personally, professionally, and financially.”

Greiner is the son of Vickie Greiner, former Truman Tribune publisher, and the late Rick Greiner.

Congratulations, Derrick!