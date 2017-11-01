“Special Delivery” on Highway 22 Mapleton Fire and Rescue Squad Puts Birthing Skills to the Test

At the last Mapleton Fire Department meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at 7 p.m., the squad was greeted by special guest—little Nolan Wersal—wearing a fireman’s hat made by his mom, Whitney. The youngest Wersal had the honor of helping the department earn its first “Stork” decal for the side of the rescue truck as they assisted him in his entrance into the world in the back seat of the family SUV on October 12, 2017, at around 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Beauford Country Store at the crossroads of Highway 10 and 22, just past the construction barrier.

Nolan’s mom, Whitney, said that as they approached the intersection she just knew they were not going to make it the rest of the way to the hospital in Mankato. She and her husband, Chris, had run out of time, her water broke and little Nolan was on his way, no matter what. The couple called 911 and the Mapleton Rescue Squad was on its way.

When the crew arrived, there was no time to waste. They sprang into action, doing what they could to help Whitney through a birth in conditions that were a little uncomfortable and awkward to say the least. But, when the moment came, Chris Langworthy was there to gently usher the little eight-pound baby boy into the world and other members of the squad cleaned him up and opened his airways. The Gold Cross Ambulance arrived later and took baby and momma to Mankato.

In all, it was a great moment. The crew said that the squad has been on hand a few times after a birth has taken place and has practiced what to do in the event of a birth, but this is the first time they have used those skills quite possibly in the history of service. (Froehlich’s father, who served with the department in the early 1970s said that he could not remember a birth taking place during all of that time nor had he heard of any reported births prior to that.)