Sixteen departments respond to downtown Lafayette fire

Caution tape cordons off the remains of the two buildings destroyed by the fire. 740 Main Avenue was owned by Dennis Fenske and 750 Main Avenue (the former Lafayette Nicollet Ledger building) was owned by the city of Lafayette.

The Lafayette Fire Department was called to a fire in a commercial building in downtown Lafayette on Friday evening. According to Lafayette Fire Chief Scott VanDeest, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Karl Jensen was patrolling in Lafayette that evening and, as he drove through the alley between Main Avenue and Pioneer Avenue, saw smoke and flames coming out of the north side of a mechanic shop at 740 Main Avenue. Jensen called in the fire and then got the owner/occupant of the building, Dennis Fenske, out of harms way. VanDeest was the first from the fire department to arrive on the scene and he assisted Jensen in evacuating the remaining residents of the block. The Lafayette Fire Department was paged at 11:02 p.m. “We had trucks on the scene within three minutes,” VanDeest stated. When VanDeest arrived, 740 Main Avenue was ablaze on the north side of the building and within 10 minutes it was burning through the roof, billowing heavy black smoke. The fire that devastated Madelia’s Main Street a couple years ago was in the back of VanDeest’s mind as he went to work fighting the fire. “Immediately I called for mutual aid,” he said. The 15 fire departments that provided aid came from New Ulm, Courtland, Nicollet, Buffalo Lake, St. Peter, Gibbon, North Mankato, Gaylord, Stewart, Sleepy Eye, Brownton, South Bend, Winthrop, Kasota and Le Sueur. The Lafayette Ambulance Department and officers from the Minnesota State Patrol and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department were also at the scene. VanDeest requested the New Ulm Fire Department bring their aerial ladder truck because it can pump 900 to 1,000 gallons of water per minute and spray from above the structures. He asked the other departments to bring tanker trucks full of water to the scene so they would have enough to extinguish the flames. “There’s not enough water in the [Lafayette] water tower,” VanDeest explained. “We hauled water from Winthrop and from New Ulm to feed everything because we were out of water.” The departments that responded to the call for help provided a lot of manpower. VanDeest estimated there were more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze. 740 Main Avenue was fully involved by the time all the equipment was set up to fight the fire and VanDeest’s main objective was to keep the fire from spreading east. He remarked, “By that time it was already through the roof, and I was not sending anybody in there. It was an inferno.” There was a 25 mile per hour wind from the northwest that made conditions very difficult. In an effort to protect the firefighters and to create a fire block, the decision was made to bring in a backhoe and demolish 750 Main Avenue. Until last summer, that building housed the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger, but it was recently sold to the City of Lafayette and was being renovated to be the new city hall. Luckily, the city had not moved into the building and only some furniture was lost. VanDeest commented, “We decided to do that [demolish 750 Main Avenue] when we had to pull the guys out because we couldn’t get it [the fire] with interior firefighting. … We had to take one building out and that was the easiest one to take out. Nobody was really in there yet, thank God.” He added, “If Stanley’s [Hanson] building [766 Main Avenue] wouldn’t have been there, where the Ledger is today, we would have lost that whole block.” Hanson’s building, a tall two-story brick structure located just east of 750 Main Avenue, acted as an additional fire block. The fire departments were on the scene until 4:40 a.m. Saturday, with VanDeest and a few other Lafayette firefighters staying until well past noon to extinguish hot spots and work with the state fire marshal, who arrived that morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. VanDeest admitted that this was one of the most stressful fires he has faced as chief. He stated, “Main Avenue. The buildings are so close. It’s been my biggest fear for a long time.” So, at what point did VanDeest feel like the firefighters gained the upper hand? He responded, “When New Ulm’s aerial got set up and I knew we had enough water to get that pumping. That really knocked the fire down. Otherwise we would have been trying to spray over the top. That was huge to get it knocked down and contained, and then we could control it.” VanDeest said the response from other departments and the fire chiefs from neighboring towns helping with incident command is what made fighting the fire a success. “We had a great response from everybody,” he declared. “The fire marshal was like, ‘You guys could not have put this out any better, given the situation.’”