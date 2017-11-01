Ray and Janet Seifert honored as Brown County SWCD 2017 Outstanding Conservationist

The Seifert’s reside in Milford Township where they have a farming operation raising corn, soybeans since 1981.

Ray and Janet purchased the farm from Ray’s parents in 1981 when it was strictly cash crop farming. In the late 90s they introduced canning crops into the operation.

The farm consists of 290 acres with 170 acres tillable. They also have a gravel pit and hauling business. They have two children, Jeremy and Rachel; and three grandchildren, James, Gabby and Griffin.

Besides farming, Ray and Janet have full lives. They have operated a gravel supply and hauling business since 1995. Ray has graded roads for Home Township for the last 32 years and just recently retired from that venture. Flying is also a passion for Ray and much of his spare time is spent flying and rebuilding airplanes. In 2016, Janet retired from Windings, Inc. after 32 years of employment. Janet does the accounting for their farming and gravel businesses along with spending time with the grandkids and gardening.

The Brown SWCD has chosen to honor Ray and Janet with the Outstanding Conservationist award because of their passion for conservation over the years. Within their farming operation, they have switched to reduced tillage methods, installed over 3,400 feet of terracing and constructed multiple grassed waterways. The Seifert’s also have land enrolled into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).

