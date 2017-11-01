Madelia Scouts conquer Philmont

Every three or four years, Madelia Boy Scout Troop 23 takes a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch and last summer the latest crew of adventuresome Scouts and their leaders made the epic journey and lived to tell the tales.

Philmont Scout Ranch is the Boy Scouts of America’s largest national High Adventure Base. Its 35 staffed camps and 55 trail camps provide an unforgettable adventure in the high country along hundreds of miles of rugged, rocky trails. The Madelia Scouts who went on the latest venture included: Logan Anderson, Tyler Schwanke, Adam Gronewold, Noah Frelich, Vaughn Nolan, Andrew Arduser, Isaac Arduser, Luke Hennis and Jayden Kraayenhof, along with their adult leaders Kyle Hanson, Jerry Gronewold (Grinch) and Andy Hennis. With more than 214 square miles of rugged northern New Mexico wilderness, Philmont is not something to go into lightly or without preparation. The Madelia Scouts embarked on a 12-day trek, which includes 10 full days in the backcountry, with an arrival and departure day in Base Camp at the beginning and end of the journey. Crews are welcomed and accompanied by a Philmont Ranger for their first three days, and participate in program activities throughout their trek. The Madelia Scouts guide’s name was Jacob Taylor and he is from Massachusetts, but most recently from Florida, where he attends college; it was his second year on staff at Philmont. Jacob attended circus camp for years and was part of a circus for a while; he had some amazing acrobatic skills he showed the guys. Everyone from the Madelia Scouts thought Jacob was a great guy; he showed them the ropes as far as cooking, cleaning and general tips for navigating the trek.

