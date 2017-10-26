From horse power to mechanical power … Just another harvest for 91-year-old Roger Nelson

Roger Nelson, who has adapted to modern farming equipment and still helps out on the family farm, remembers vividly how different things were decades ago.

“I’ve always been a farmer,” said 91-year-old Roger Nelson of rural Lafayette. “I’ve farmed all my life.” After more than nine decades, he’s still at it, even though he sold the family farm to his son, Todd, in 2008.

“He’s been helping me for a number of years,” said Todd. “He likes being involved.”

The elder Nelson has seen nine decades worth of innovations on the farm. The methods he now uses to help his son with field preparation in the spring and then driving the combine each fall are a far cry from using horses to do all the work during his youth. “It was all hand work and it was all horse work,” said Roger.

The family farm south of Lafayette on Highway 15 is a Century Farm that was established by Roger’s grandfather. C.H. Nelson at first lived in a dugout – a dirt cellar and sod house – and eventually built the first home, which was later moved away from the farm. In 1907, C.H. built the present-day home that uses hot water heat with a gravity system. Roger has lived in this house now for many years.

A nearby farm on a hill belonged to C. H.’s brother, August Blosjo. “He could drive a team of horses to plant corn so straight … ,” said Roger. “He was known for that.” August went by the original Swedish last name of Blosjo but Roger’s grandfather mostly used Nelson as his last name.

C.H. helped haul gravel with a team of horses hitched to a wagon from a nearby gravel pit to help build the first gravel road near Lafayette.

In the early years, most farm operations were almost self sufficient, and Roger’s parents’ farm was no different. Roger remembers a lot of what life was like in those days. Hugo and Margaret always had a huge garden. They grew almost everything they needed to eat. The Nelson family not only farmed land but also had dairy cows, hogs and chickens for many years. They farrowed all their own hogs, Roger said.

“We’d butcher in the fall,” said Roger, “They hung the carcass after they slaughtered it. The cattle they skinned … the hogs they’d dip in scalding water and scrape the hair off. That left a rind on the animal – the skin but without any hair. When they butchered chickens … they lopped the head off, of course, and they dunked them in scalding water so the feathers would come loose, you picked them. You opened them up inside the back legs and pulled out the innards. They kept the liver, heart and gizzards. My mother made sandwich spread out of the tongue of the cow.”

Hugo also had beehives in the apple orchard.

“We had the whole setup for honey,” said Roger, “We had an extractor in the basement. You put the honey comb in the extractor. Mostly we used the honey or gave it away. It was a big [family] relation.”

“Many a time I ran into the corn field to get away from the bees,” said Roger, “I don’t know how it happened but my dad got stung about a hundred times.” Hugo was told by a medical doctor to get rid of the bees.

The granary and first machine shed on the farm was built in 1912. Their first tractors all had pulleys on the sides.

“It [the granary] had a ‘one-lunger’ inside elevator,” said Roger. “We thrashed in those days. The thrashing machine blew the straw in a pile … you usually had poles set up crossways on the top and made a big stack out in the cow yard … and then you hauled it in by hand by pitchfork for the cows to lay on.”

When the Nelsons’ farm was hooked up to electricity it was a major change for them, not only for the dairy and farming operation, but also being able to use electricity in the house. They could use lights instead of lanterns in the barns and house. They could also use vacuum pumps for milking the dairy cows instead of hand milking the cows.

Over the years, Todd said his father has adapted to using modern farm equipment. “He gets a kick out of the tractors now with ‘auto steer’, ” said Todd. “He’s seen quite a change in farming.” Despite the changes – or maybe because of them – Todd says Roger still loves being active in farming.

Family roots run deep

Folks like Roger Nelson have family roots that run deep in this rural Lafayette area.

He smiled as he said that he’s kind of like a “hybrid” … he came from both Swedish and German ancestors. His family ties to this area began back in the late 1800s with his grandfather, Charles “Carl” H. Nelson, who was also called C.H. by family and friends. C.H. was born in 1857 in Vastergotland, Sweden. He came to America with his father, Anders (Andrew), and mother, Sarah Blosjo, and the rest of his family at the age of 12 from Sweden. Anders had two wives over the course of his lifetime, and they both were named Sarah.

When C.H. was older he worked for several years for the railroad near Waseca. In about 1885 he moved into a dirt cellar and sod house on the land he purchased from the railroad, located between the railroad and the highway near Lafayette. One story told of C.H. was that he got lost in a blizzard coming home after visiting someone. There were no landmarks to guide him back home and he could not find his dugout until his foot hit a piece of his farm equipment – a singletree.

“It was prairie … there weren’t trees here,” said Roger, “They had wood lots near New Ulm [for cutting wood].”

The first real house on the property was built in 1893. He also purchased 80 acres of land to farm.

“The people that built this house were Grandma’s relatives,” said Roger.

C.H. Nelson’s first wife was Kjersten Johnson, who was the youngest daughter of Johannes and Katharina Sebbeson, who had come to America in 1885 from Sweden. C.H. and Kjersten had four children together: Ellen, Herman, Jennie and Oscar. Kjersten died when their son Oscar was 11 months old. A sister of C.H.’s took care of the children until he married Ida Gustafson in about 1900. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Hugo, Eleanora and Oliver.

“I know he [C.H.] worked real hard as a young farmer,” said Roger, “He was the first customer at the creamery in 1913. He was customer number one.”

Hugo married Margaret Kosek and they had two children: Roger and Jean. Hugo and Margaret continued the farm after C.H. and Ida retired from farming.

One winter. Hugo attended farm school for six weeks at a university and learned some blacksmithing skills.

“The old forge [to heat steel] is still out by the woodshed,” said Roger. They put shoes on their own work horses in the early days.

August and Theresa Kosek, Margaret’s folks, were of German heritage and lived in Klossner. August was a blacksmith by trade in Klossner. Joe Kosek – his wife was Anne – was the brother of August, and he was a blacksmith in Lafayette.

“My dad [Hugo] was on most boards,” said Roger, “He was chairman of the co-op board and chairman of the school board. He was on the board of the shipping association [in Lafayette]. In the beginning there was a cattle and hog buyer.” They [cattle and hog buyers] would sell animals and then ship them out to St. Paul by rail.

The old railroad used to run behind where the sewer plant and the power station are located now, which was land that was bought from the Nelsons.

Roger married Muriel Lundin in 1946 at the Methodist Church in the country by the cemetery. He remembers early on in their marriage that they lived in Lafayette for a few years and then they purchased a farm for $75 an acre from J. Ben Flygare, which was located north of the land owned by C.H. Nelson. Roger put in about 21,000 feet of drainage tiling in that farm. He eventually sold this land about two or three years later and “made out OK” on the sale of it.

Roger and Muriel purchased the family farm, where Roger lives today, in the 1960s. Roger and Muriel had two children: Donald and Todd. Muriel passed away in 2007.

Donald lives in Verona, Wis., near Madison, and is married to Krista Wee. They have two sons: Peter and Johnathon. Peter and his wife Kathryn have one son, Edward. Johnathon and his wife, Megan, have one son, Drew.

Todd and his wife, Char, built a new home also located on the original farm place. They have two children. Their daugther, Tami, is married and has three children – Cameron, Cambria and Kasten. Their son, Paul, lives in Plymouth.