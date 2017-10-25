Surprise Concert In The Street

Becky Buller and her band came to Madelia while they were in the area and held an impromptu concert in the street. The group sang the song “Phoenix Arise,” which is what they recorded to honor and support Madelia’s recovery process from the fire disaster. The proceeds from the sale of the song were donated to Madelia Strong. (Left) Buller, who is second from the left, and her band members perform in front of La Plaza F!esta on Saturday afternoon before heading inside to eat lunch. (right) Becky Buller presents Plaza owner, Krystal Hernandez, with a framed photo of the art work that accompanied the song.