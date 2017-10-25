Mapleton Community Home Launches Fundraising Campaign for Faith Enrichment Center

The Mapleton Community Home is one of the premier nursing homes in the greater Maple River area. Opened in 1965, it has provided affordable, high quality care to local residents for the past 52 years.

The home has undergone many changes and renovations since its opening. Heritage Place was added in 2012 with its Bistro Cafe, beautiful dining room, living room and handicapped accessible apartments that offer an important niche of care for older adults. New floors were installed throughout the nursing home and resident rooms have been painted.

Some community groups offer programs at the facility, and there is an exercise program called Bone Builders each week. People in the area who need to undergo physical therapy can avail themselves of the services from the home’s physical therapy department.

Always seeking to meet the needs of its residents and the community at large, the home’s board and management is proposing the addition of a Faith Enrichment Center—a chapel and gathering space—to the current recreation and activities area, which would face Heritage Park.

Currently, local clergy take turns offering ecumenical services for the home’s residents in the activities room. The area is cramped and open to the hallway near the nurses’ station and offers no privacy or a place for residents or family members to sit quietly to think, gather, pray or worship.