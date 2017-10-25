Benefit for Kaycee Hintz to be Held on Saturday, October 28th

Kaycee Hintz, of Truman, was originally diagnosed with Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC), a form of breast cancer, on October 3, 2008.

She went through surgeries and chemotherapy and felt that she had this ugly cancer beat. However, in November 2016, Kaycee found her cancer had returned and that it was very aggressive. After surgery and chemotherapy, she again thought it was in remission. But, on July 17, 2017, Kaycee again was told her cancer had returned.

It continues to be very aggressive and Kaycee is fighting like a champ. The treatments leave her exhausted and nauseous.

Friends, family, and church members have gathered around Kaycee to support her in this fight. They have organized a benefit that will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Truman Community Building from 4 to 8 p.m.

Part of the evening’s activities includes a silent auction that will be held between 4 and 7 p.m.

Over 100 baskets and items will be available for bidding. Some include a Case pressure washer valued at $520, a Case IH Heater with a value of $360, a John Deere tricycle that costs $135, a one-year membership to Profile Weight Loss Center in Mankato valued at $300, and a Mary Kay gift card worth $125. Gift cards will be available for “cash ‘n carry” purchase.

A free-will offering meal consisting of pulled pork, beans, salads, and dessert will be served, and those attending can take home a goodie from the bake sale. CFS employees are providing all of the salads.

There will also be a “wine wall” and the opportunity to “sponsor Kaycee for a day” by paying $5 and then writing an inspirational message on the day of your choice.

Committee members who have organized this benefit on behalf of the Hintz family include Lori Rusert, Dawn Halverson, Lynda Urban, Teri Hudson, Dawn Shoen, Annette Bremer, Sharon Leimer, Kathy Grunig, Deb Eversman, Patty Monsen, Jim and Daphne Sackett, Lisa Krenz, Sue Bay, Denise Wille, Cathy Keitzer, and Cathy Smith.

Please keep Kaycee and her family in your prayers.

Want to read more stories like this one? You can subscribe to an online or print edition of the Truman Tribune at www.TheTrumanTribune.com.