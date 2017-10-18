To Build or Not To Build…That is the Question Maple River Communities to Vote on Building Referendum on Nov. 7

Traveling around the countryside, or around and about the city of Good Thunder, or driving on Highway 30 going into Minnesota Lake from the south, you will find white signs posted next to farm fields with the words, “Vote No.” In the town of Mapleton, there are green signs that say, “Vote Yes.” Each of these signs is referring to the fact that the school district is again asking area residents to vote on a building referendum, which proposes to consolidate all of the grade levels under one roof with a new Pre-K through 12 building, closing both elementary schools in Minnesota Lake and Good Thunder. The cost of the new building is currently estimated to be $54 million dollars.

This same referendum was proposed in November of 2015 at a cost of $47 million, but did not pass mainly, it was believed, because of the undue tax burden the building referendum would place on farmers within the district. Fewer farms and farm families, higher agricultural land values resulting in higher property taxes, and yearly fluctuations in the price of commodities and prices that may fall below the cost of production left farmers feeling they could not afford the added burden of a school facilities referendum on top of the other rising costs they face.

Looking at the numbers, in the years prior to 2017, farmers paid 10 times the amount of taxes as their city-dwelling neighbors for building referendums. This was reflected in how many requested referendums passed and failed state-wide. As an example, between the years of 2015 and 2016, 41 percent of all proposed rural school building referendums succeeded, compared to 81 percent passing in metro school districts where there is a larger tax base to share in the upkeep, renovation and building of schools.

But, with the legislative action passed in May of 2017—called Ag2School—which gives farmers a 40 percent tax credit on existing and proposed building referendums, new hope in passing needed referendums has been infused in rural school districts.

According to the Minnesota Rural Education Association, 50 percent of the state’s schools were built before 1974. Twenty-five percent of the schools are between 54 and 125 years old. Statistically, a school’s lifespan is 60 years before needing intensive renovation and upgrading in order to keep up with changes in HVAC systems, technology, teaching innovation, grade configurations, handicapped accessibility, and early learning programs.

Often times, the cost of renovating a building far exceeds the costs of constructing a new one, compelling many districts to shelve their old buildings for ones that will meet the needs of its students and community.

For these reasons, on Nov. 7 of this year, 39 districts throughout the state will be asking their constituents to vote on building referendums. The total price tag for these referendums is $1.7 billion. Again, the Maple River School District is one of these schools.

For the Maple River School District, the issues do not simply revolve around the matter of agricultural property taxes versus city property taxes, although it is arguably the major issue for some. Here, there is an emotional component to the proposal as well. Putting up a new Pre-K through 12 building at the proposed site in Mapleton means that the towns of Minnesota Lake and Good Thunder will lose the one thing that was believed to keep their communities viable and attractive to young families and which are major employers: their grade schools.