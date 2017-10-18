Team Walz’s Southern Minnesota Way of Life Tour comes to Madelia

Staff members of U.S. Representative Tim Walz’s, including Chief of Staff Joshua M. Syrjamaki, Peder Kjeseth, who is an Agriculture Field Representative, and Shawn P. Schloesser, who is a Veterans Field Representative, came to Madelia recently as part of the Southern Minnesota Way of Life Tour.

Team Walz is reaching out directly to local leaders and organizations from different backgrounds and perspectives to hear their ideas on federal issues that are important to them and their communities, including but not limited to, transportation, public infrastructure, healthcare, education, workforce development, veterans’ benefits, energy, federal budget and agriculture. By the end of the tour, the staff had traveled to all 21 counties of the First District to hear from those people directly regarding their thoughts and concerns, answer their questions, and hear their ideas on how to enhance the lives of southern Minnesotans and people across America’s heartland.

About 20 people from the county, including leaders from the communities of St. James and Madelia, took part in the round table discussion lead by Walz’s staff that took place here in Madelia.

They passed out note cards and asked people to answer three questions; everyone wrote down their answers and that not only gave Walz’s staff insights, but drove the agenda.

Syrjamaki said the number one issue that has come up in each of the meetings they have conducted so far is healthcare. And that was not different in Madelia. Overall, the close second was public infrastructure and third has been education and workforce development.

1. What’s the best aspect of our way of life in southern Minnesota? There were a variety of ways that people answered this, but the overall theme was very similar. We all really like each other here in our small communities and the answers all noted the sense of community, that people know each other and care for one another. Rural life has a good pace and, in this part of Minnesota, there is amazing multicultural diversity. The sense of community and pride is important and vital to life here in our county and surrounding areas.

2. What’s the most serious challenge facing our rural communities? People are worried about the future of small communities and the way of life here disappearing. Lack of opportunities, challenges in the educational systems, retaining workforce, and attracting and keeping families in small towns are all concerns people listed.

There was great conversation about how important an independent school and hospital are to a small community. Bigger everything is gobbling up small schools, small hospitals, small businesses, small farms, and the overall small town way of life. Losing those entities will decrease population in the community because you lose good paying jobs and young families.

Having a school in a small community is the vitality of a town; that is where the activities are that keep the population engaged with the youth and gives people something to do, as well as pride and spirit because there are teams to rally around.

There was conversation about ways for schools to share services and save costs, yet remain separate and independent. There was also conversation regarding the cities and agencies in the communities within the county sharing resources amongst themselves and those in other counties.

So, attracting families and having the jobs they need with good wages, the housing they need, the amenities they need, and then keeping them here are all really important. Then, we need to make sure there is housing for the older people as well who maybe want to downsize. Housing across the board tends to be a problem for smaller communities.

The conversation turned toward the fact that Ag is the largest employer in this area and, when farmers have money, they will spend it to support the community; but crop prices and land prices are an issue. Farmers suffering will mean the whole community will suffer. If farmers are supported and agriculture stays strong, then these communities are very capable of supporting themselves and taking care of most challenges they face locally.

