Informational Referendum Renewal Meeting HeldRenewal Presents Little to No Projected Change on Current Taxes

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

Roughly 20 local residents gathered at Truman Cafe on Tuesday, October 9, 2017, to listen to a presentation by Truman Public School (TPS) superintendent, Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Dahlstrom, regarding the upcoming November 7th vote to approve a requested renewal of an existing levy by TPS.

Dahlstrom explained the request before the voters of the district is for a renewal of an existing levy that is set to expire.

Based upon information provided by Ehlers, Inc., a Public Finance Municipal Advisor, it is projected the renewal would produce little to no change from the current tax level. Ehlers calculated that some residents would actually see a slight decrease in their tax bill for the levy portion.

Dahlstrom explained that not all property in the district would be subject to the levy, if approved. Specifically, certain properties are excluded from voter approved referendum market value levies such as:

• Class 2a agricultural land and buildings except for the house, garage, and surrounding one acre of land (both homestead and non-homestead properties)

• Class 2b rural vacant land (both homestead and non-homestead properties)

• Class 4c(1) non-commercial seasonal residential recreational properties such as cabins

Dahlstrom also provided the group with an update on enrollment numbers. Since she arrived two years ago, the district has seen an increase of 38 students.

She shared the school has added a free four-year-old PreK program that runs five days per week, up from four days per week last year.

Dahlstrom also stated the elementary grades and preschool program continue to see strong numbers. “We had so many three-year-olds this year that we needed to split them into two sections. That’s a good ‘problem’ to have,” she shared.

At the end of her presentation, a few audience members had questions for her. One asked, “What is a benefit of voting, “Yes” on this?” Dahlstrom replied, “By renewing this existing levy, it would allow Truman to maintain local control of their school.

“Due to local control, we were able to bring Ryan Brudelie back here full time this year. That allowed us to expand our Ag class and technology class offerings.

“We have also been able to expand [the use of] Chromebooks all the way down to our fifth grade students this year. We have also added a school social worker.”

The group learned there are 20 students in this year’s senior class after an attendee asked.

Concluding, Dahlstrom stated, “We continue to strive to do our very best to educate and prepare Truman students for the future. I am excited about the improvements at our school and would love to have you stop in to see them. I appreciate that you have taken the time to come here to listen and to ask questions.”

Want to read more stories like this one? Subscribe to an online or print edition of the Tribune at www.TheTrumanTribune.com