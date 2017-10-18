Bear Paw Ranch – A showcase for Wilking’s hunting adventures

David Wilking of rural Nicollet, who has been an avid bear hunter for 37 years, had his neighbor, Curt Schull, carve a bear statue for the entrance to the Wilking farm.

Have you ever driven north on County Road 23, on your way to Nicollet, and noticed the Bear Paw Ranch? It is the home of a true bear hunter, David Wilking. However, besides being a bear hunter, Wilking has great respect and interest in the well-being of bears.

Wilking has hunted bears in many different areas over the past 37 years. He has hunted northern Minnesota as well as Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec in Canada. He also spent five years hunting in Idaho.

Wilking’s hunting in Idaho is how he got the idea of turning his farmyard into Bear Paw Ranch. While there, he saw hundreds of lodges and ranches that had the poles and their names over their entrances. Wilking said, “I didn’t think I would ever have a ranch or even a cabin to decorate with the poles so I decided to make our farmyard look like a ranch.”

The first poles were put up about 15 years ago. They were deteriorating so he recently replaced all of them. Wilking said, “The first poles that I used were Tamarack poles, but the new poles that I received were from near Canada and are red pine. It is a very labor and time intensive process to get the poles ready to be installed. They first need to be debarked, then treated with hilex, sanded and coated with a few coats of sealer. I talked with builders of log homes in northern Minnesota to learn the correct process for the poles.”

After the first poles were installed, Wilking needed to name his ranch. It would only seem right that it should emphasize his passion about bears. Wilking said, “Bear Paw Ranch just seemed like a good name.”

Wilking continued, “Various people have stopped and asked me if I install poles for a living and if I could do this for their homes. I tell them it is very expensive and time consuming. So, I haven’t done it for anyone else.”

Part of the Wilking’s entrance to the ranch is a tall carving of a bear that was done by Curt Schull, a neighbor just south of Bear Paw Ranch, who does wood carvings. The carving, as well as lights, accent the entrance to the property.

The Wilking home has life-size mounts, half-mounts, rugs and tanned hides of 35 bears from many hunting trips. “Many people ask me why I mount so many,” he said. “The reason is that there is a story behind each one, and if you have time, I can point to each bear mount and tell you that bear’s story. Some of the stories would include: how I spent many hours sitting in a tree stand waiting for just the right bear to appear at the bait, having my 4-wheeler break down, having a bear crawl up the tree to my tree stand, describing the beautiful places where I have hunted, or making memories with my sons – Jeff, Chad and Craig – when they were able to be with me.”

Wilking’s wife, Nora, special ordered the beautiful Bear Paw Ranch bench that sits in their dining room. But, Nora said, “I really don’t have anything to do with the bears or bear hunting.”

Each spring, Wilking applies for a bear hunting license. He said, “Hunters are notified by the state if you do, or do not, get a tag to be able to bear hunt and which zone you can hunt bears in Minnesota.”

Before hunting starts in early September, Wilking begins the bear baiting process. This means he puts food that is sweet on the ground near where he wants to hunt, which will draw the bears. Bears have a keen sense of smell. Wilking also puts fry grease down around the bait and on some trees. Wilking said, “The grease will stay on the trees at the bait site and continue to draw bears. The bears will claw the greased trees so you can tell how big of a bear has been to the bait. And, the claw marks show other bears that another bear has already been to the bait site. The grease on the ground gets on the bears’ paws and; therefore, the bears will carry the grease back into the woods with their paws. This will draw other bears to the bait. It is like they advertise the bait for me.”

Wilking added, “You need to bait for bear in places where there is water, where natural food is accessible to the bear, and where the bear feels secure. In the spring, a bear’s needs change a bit. Now, they are interested in mating, but they still need water and food.”

After the baiting is done and it is Sept. 1 or after, you are ready to begin the hunt. “Once you are in your tree stand, the most important thing to remember is to be patient,” Wilking said. “I spend my time waiting for the bear by analyzing the area around me. One of the big things is being sure that I have placed the bait in an area that I am not going to walk past after dark or I might turn into bear bait.”

Bears feel the most secure in the late afternoon or at twilight so that is when you can expect them to come to the bait to eat. Wilking said, “While you are waiting for a bear you must be very quiet and try to become part of the tree you are sitting in. That means there is no opening of candy wrappers or pop cans or even quick movements of your arms or legs. You need to remain still with no standing up or getting off your stand. You could sit in your stand for four hours or more, for days. The bears’ keen sense of smell helps them notice things around them. But, when it is raining or windy, it really is hard for a bear to use their sense of smell. Under those conditions, bears are normally not as active.”

Wilking continued, “I am selective of the bear that I hunt. Very seldom do I shoot the first bear, unless it is of substantial size. Normally, I wait until I can hunt a large male bear. I can usually tell by the demeanor and shape of the bear whether it is a male or female. Usually, the female has more of a pointed noise, smaller head and rounded back while the male has a flatter back and usually has more of a strut to his walk.”

After using his rifle to harvest his bear, Wilking may need to track the bear which could take hours. “I believe in finding the bear as soon as possible and not letting it wonder around after being hit,” he said. “After I find it, I gut and skin the bear to prepare the hide and meat for processing. This can take approximately three hours. I have done about 100 bears because I also help other hunters who haven’t learned how to do it yet.”

Many different types of meat can be made from the bear meat: summer sausage, wieners, brats, farmer’s style sausage, roasts and more. The meat is high in protein and low in cholesterol. Wilking said, “The taxidermy that has done most of my mounts is Jeff Holmin of Northstar Taxidermy.”

Wilking has registered some of the bear skulls with the state. He has seven skulls over 18 inches, which is the requirement to be listed in the Minnesota Record Book for bear hunters. Wilking said, “The biggest bear skull that I have registered from one of my bear hunts had a skull of 21 inches.”

As Wilking has hunted in many areas, he also has hunted with a variety of people. “I have met the nicest people when I have been bear hunting,” he said. “One that really stands out is a good friend from Michigan. We have hunted together in numerous provinces in Canada. Also, some years ago, I served as a guide and baiter for bear hunters. I really enjoy helping bear hunters and outfitters. I like to share what I have learned about bear hunting so that the sport can continue for younger hunters than myself. So, I am happy to share my knowledge with others that haven’t yet learned a lot of the little tricks of bear hunting.”

As you can imagine, Wilking has bear hunting stories too numerous to write in this story. The best thing to do is to stop him if you see him. He is happy to share his stories and to teach you what he has learned in his many years of hunting bears.