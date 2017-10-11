Ulmen’s patience is rewarded – She is now practicing therapy in Madelia

It has taken a long time, plus a lot of work, sweat and tears, but Tammy Ulmen has opened her own therapy clinic, called Stepping Stones Mental Health Clinic, LLC, in her hometown of Madelia. When asked if having her own practice was always her intention, she said it was certainly something she always dreamed of, but did not know she was going to achieve. Getting there has been anything but a smooth path; she has certainly gone through her own fair share of rocky roads.

After graduating from Madelia High School, Tammy began pursuing her undergraduate degree, but then after marrying her high school sweetheart, Jeff Ulmen, she followed him with his military career. The couple resided in Germany for three years while Jeff was stationed overseas, and then on a base in North Dakota. That is where Tammy finished her bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“You cannot do much with a degree in psychology, you pretty much have to go further, which I always intended to do,” Tammy said. “My big dream was to be a psychiatrist, but that takes at least 12 years of school.” She was really happy to finish her undergraduate degree and got a job in human resources, which was a career path she stayed on until 2010. Jeff was still in the military, and was deployed to Iraq during the war, plus the couple has two sons, Taylor and Devin. Furthering her education was something Tammy put on hold for many years, but the idea was always in the back of her mind. Finally, when Jeff came home and Taylor was in college and Devin was in high school, Tammy felt like she could put her dream on the front burner. After doing some research, she chose to attend Argosy University in Eagan; it took her only a month after applying to be accepted, get enrolled, register for and start classes. She began a master’s program that typically takes three years to complete, but she requested an accelerated version so she could be done in two. One other woman in the class of 40 students also made that request. “I was in my 40s and not interested in wasting any time,” Tammy said. “I actually was not the oldest one going back to start a new career.” She said that the younger students called she and the other more mature women in the class “the mom panel” and looked up to them. Looking back, Tammy is so happy she went back to school, but honestly isn’t sure how she did it. She would drive to the Cities three days a week, although she tried to get that down to two days a week. Sometimes she would leave home at 5 a.m. and get home at 8 that evening. “It was a lot of hours, a lot of driving and a lot of long days,” she recalled. “I had kids in school and playing sports, so I was trying to be there for my family too. Often I was up very late writing papers and doing homework. There was a lot of writing – my first semester alone I wrote 48 papers. You get used to writing.”

One of her favorite parts of the training was when she and her classmates would practice having therapy sessions with their peers and videotape it. That way, each person could see their body language, what areas they were doing well in, as well as areas they needed to improve; it was very helpful.

