TPS Continues to Expand Course and Technology Offerings for Students

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

If someone were to spend a few minutes talking to Truman Public Schools’ (TPS) superintendent, Dr. Virginia Dahlstrom, one would find a woman who is passionate about educating students in order to prepare them for the future and, specifically, doing that for students at Truman Public Schools.

“We need to look at the world around us. Almost everything in our everyday life uses a computer and software application,” she shared. “We are fortunate to have been able to bring Ryan Brudelie back full time to TPS in order to expand our agricultural course offerings, as well as to add technology-based classes,” she shared.

“I would still like to see us expand this even further so we are preparing our students for life after high school. We are working on finding an individual in the community to teach coding to elementary students. So, if there is someone out there reading this and they have a desire and the skills for this, please call me.”

One of the new course offerings that THS students are taking advantage of this year is a computer-aided drafting and design (CADD) class.

This class is being taught by Brudelie and, after speaking with students in the class, it appears to be a popular choice.

“We just started a month ago, but students have already designed a scooter and now they are working on fidget spinners—on AutoDesk Inventor—which is the software we utilize,” Brudelie shared. “The students had to draw the wheels, the rims, and the front fork. Then they had to put graphics on the deck and assemble the pieces.”

Brudelie went on to share some of his plans for the class. “I am working on a grant for a 3D printer and hope we can purchase one before the end of the semester. I think it would be pretty neat for our students to actually hold the result of their design in their hand.

“I really hope students who take this class can see there are so many areas they can use these skills. Anyone going into an engineering field could definitely benefit from TPS being able to offer this class.

“I am also hoping we can get the REVIT software, which is what was used to design Target Field. To give students the opportunity to see what an architectural design and structural engineering, and construction program can do would be benficial.”

Senior James Hodge is one of the students in Brudelie’s class. “I was working on my class schedule and had an opening. Mr. Nass suggested this class and I thought it sounded very interesting, so I decided to do it. I am glad I did, and so far I like it. I like that it teaches us things we can use later on.”

