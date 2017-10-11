Morgan Weyhrauch Finds Her Way Back Home to Teach at Maple River

It’s always interesting to find out what graduates from the Maple River School District are doing five or so years after graduation from high school. In the case of graduates from Maple River, it seems that a few are finding their way back home to live and to work. This is the case with Morgan Weyhrauch, the daughter of Kelly and Jeff and a 2013 graduate of the school district; Weyhrauch is now teaching fifth grade at the Maple River East Elementary School in Minnesota Lake.

During high school Morgan played the flute in band, was a member of the color guard and was a member of the volleyball team, as well as the National Honor Society. When she was a sophomore in high school, she volunteered to teach Sunday School at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton. She said it was there that the seeds for taking up teaching as a career were planted. She liked the idea of having a classroom full of students that she was able to teach.

After graduation from high school, Weyhrauch continued her education at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, majoring in Elementary Education with an emphasis on Mathematics. While she was attending college she was a member of the Scholastic Leadership Society, a co-chair for Colleges Against Cancer and tutored elementary age students in reading and mathematics through America Reads and Counts. She graduated in May of 2017 with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and an endorsement for teaching middle school mathematics.