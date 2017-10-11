Martens takes Honor Flight

Brian Martens (left) reads letters to his father, Carl Martens, during the Honor Flight’s mail call. Brian was one of the escorts for the veterans.

Carl Martens, retired dairy farmer formerly of rural Lafayette, accompanied by his son Brian of rural Lafayette, traveled to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 30, along with other World War II and Korean War veterans and their escorts in a whirlwind 14-hour visit. They traveled with 10 others from the New Ulm area, all participating in a fully-paid excursion, courtesy of the Twin Cities Honor Flight Hub. The Honor Flight Network is a nationwide organization that has made it their mission to take WWII and Korean War veterans to see “their” memorials.

Carl served in the Army military police and is a member of the American Legion Post in Lafayette.

The recent trip was made possible by an anonymous donor who paid $5,000 for 10 New Ulm WWII veterans to go on the trip. Although 10 were originally on the schedule, two had passed away and four others felt the trip would be too daunting to undertake at their age.

While on the flight, all veterans enjoyed a “mail call” when they opened hundreds of well wishes from area school children and businesses alike. Carl also received a special hand-written letter from former U.S. Senator from Minnesota Dave Durenberger, who had worked with Martens on several key agricultural projects while in office.

Carl and Brian were greeted by U.S. Senator for Minnesota Al Franken upon their arrival in D.C. A special police escort whisked the tour busses through the busy streets of Washington so that the group could see the World War II Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Women in Military Service Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Navy Memorial, the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol, and the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

