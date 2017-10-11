Hanska’s Heroes

The members of the Hanska Fire Department deserve a lot of credit for their time, effort and dedication to the protection and betterment of the Hanska community. Be sure to give them a pat on the back and hearty thank you the next time you see one of these dedicated firefighters.

The department members include, L-R, Denton Strassburg, Kris Raatz, Landon Sletta, Chad Hoffmann, Travis Tauer, Jared Larson, Dan Grothem, Craig Blackstad, Dallas Larson, Gary Switchenberg, David Olson, Clay Larson, Dick Smith, Riley Ahlness, Andy Johnson, Paul Thordson, Gary Geiger, Dave Welsh, Mikale Gustafson, Justin Reinarts, Rick Wellmann, Lance Sletta, Cory Fischer and Ian Kjelshus.