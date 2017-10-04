Partnership between preschool and nursing home is a great fit

Minnesota Valley Action Council has several Head Start programs that they provide for families who need them. Head Start is a high quality school readiness program offered to eligible families at no cost. As part of this program, the children learn to accept themselves, explore their world and learn both individually and as part of a group. These programs promote school readiness in a wide variety of ways including: social, emotional, cognitive, language literacy, math and physical development, health wellness and education, healthy meals and snacks and nutrition education, positive parent and child relationships and if needed transportation.

They have home based programs, center based programs and a combination of the two.

The home visitor meets with the families in the program at their home and then, twice a month, they also have social day or class time. The home based program is focused on the parent/child relationship. For some parents playing with their child does not come naturally, or making time for it is a challenge, so having a specific time that is just for interacting with their children and getting down on their level and really playing is helpful.

“For Head Start the overall goal is to get the children ready for kindergarten and help the parents to learn how to be advocates. They are the first and most important teacher in a child’s life and they are with the child through their the schools years and their whole loves,” said Kristina Wright, who is a site manager for the programs. They were looking for a place to hold their social days and decided to ask Luther Memorial Home in Madelia if they would be willing to help and form a partnership of sorts. Wright had heard about other programs that have formed a relationship with nursing homes and she thought that having the residents and the children interacting and forming relationships would be beneficial for everyone. She pointed out that some of the residents do not get many visitors, for whatever reasons, and the children can really bring some joy. And it is important for the children to be able to socialize with not only other children, but also adults of all ages.

The group will meet twice a month at LMH and the residents are invited to come and interact as much as they are willing and able.

Luther Memorial Home Director Dawn Campbell sees it as a mutually beneficial situation. “They had a need for space and we have the space; we are a big proponent of intergenerational opportunities for our residents to interact with their students,” Campbell said.

It sounds like a win-win for everyone involved.