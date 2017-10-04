LCS staff starts food backpack program

Lafayette Charter School paraprofessional Sandy Hartley (left) and teacher Heather Brandt coordinate a food backpack program with funds from a one-time donation.

The term “food security” means having access at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life. You might be surprised to know that the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about one in 10 Minnesota households doesn’t have access to enough food for healthy living; they are “food insecure.”

Although the USDA reports that outright “hunger” is relatively rare in U.S. households, food insecurity can have a significant impact on the entire family:

• Parents may eat smaller portions or skip entire meals so their children will have enough.

• When those measures aren’t enough, children may be given smaller portions or have to skip meals as well.

• The anxiety over not being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family is stressful on parents and we all know the effects stress can have on physical and emotional wellbeing.

• Although parents often try to hide the fact that they may be eating less or skipping meals from their children, kids often pick up on the anxiety and worry about what might be causing it.

At Lafayette Charter School, just as in other schools, some students are able to qualify for free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch based on the family’s income. Eligibility is based on the federal rules setting the maximum household income of $24,339 (in 2016) for a family of four (two adults and two children).

This certainly helps out. But what happens on Saturday and Sunday when the kids aren’t in school?

That’s where “food backpack” programs can play an important role. In general, these programs are designed to send food home with students every Friday evening to help that student get through the weekend.

Although these programs often operate in a specific geographic location, such as a school district because it provides interaction with families, the funding isn’t provided by the school, so taxpayer money isn’t used.

Such is the case with the program serving students at the Lafayette Charter School. One of the staff members at LCS saw the need and decided to use money they had received from a recent windfall to “pay it forward” and get the backpack program started. In other areas, it’s often churches or organizations that help fund a program.

Using the donated money, LCS teacher Heather Brandt and paraprofessional Sandy Hartley got the local backpack program up and running around mid-September.

“A lot of kids don’t get the proper nutrition … the parents might not be able to provide it,” said Brandt.

At the moment, the program serving LCS students provides some of the food needed each weekend for 20 students. Each pack of food contains one breakfast item, one lunch item, and one to two snack items for one student for each day of the weekend; if there’s a three-day weekend, they increase the number of items to cover that extra day.

“It costs about $75 to $80 per week [to cover all 20 students],” said Brandt. She does most of the shopping. It’s a challenge, she said, to watch the prices but still get some variety.

Brandt and Hartley also make sure they take food allergy/sensitivities or other restrictions – like sugar – into account for each student.

That information comes to them when the parents sign up for the program; the local program uses the same requirement for the backpack program as the school does for the free or reduced-price meals. According to the USDA, food insecurity often correlates to income, although not all families living below the maximum income allowed for the free or reduced-price meals are food insecure and some families living above the maximum income could be food insecure.

Concordia University in Portland, Ore., reported on their website that a poll of more than a thousand educators showed 78 percent of them dealt with food insecurity in their classrooms. Many of these teachers reported dipping into their own pockets at the rate of about $26 a month to provide snacks for their hungry students.

Research doesn’t seem to be consistent on the effect that not getting enough to eat – and worrying about not having enough to eat – has on students’ performance in school. However, newspaper and online articles about food backpack programs are usually filled with first-hand accounts from school staff.

Teachers say they can often spot the students on Monday morning who haven’t had enough to eat over the weekend; they may routinely display sluggishness or aren’t able to control what they’re doing in the classroom. Sometimes, students have confided in teachers that they’re hungry because there isn’t enough food at home and their parents didn’t have enough money to go to the store.

In addition to the obvious nutritional benefit of food backpack programs, these articles also report positive feedback from teachers who said students in the program were less anxious about where their next meal was coming from and could concentrate better.

Part of the reason Brandt and Hartley are the driving force behind the program in Lafayette is because of their exposure to it in other places.

“I had subbed in Mankato and saw the program there,” said Brandt. “It motivated me.”

Hartley had heard about food backpack programs while serving on the Thrivent Financial Board. Thrivent gives out funds for such programs.

Both of the women did research as to how the programs were handled in St. Peter and Mankato before initiating the one in Lafayette.

You might worry that students could get singled out for being in the program if fellow students see them with the backpacks, but the two LCS staffers haven’t noticed a problem with that. They try not to make a big deal out of the preparations. Brandt and her daughter fill the packs at home and Hartley puts them in the school lockers of the participating students on Thursday afternoon after all the students have gone home. That way the pack is all ready to go home with the student on Friday.

Families who are not already enrolled in the program – and who receive free or reduced-price meals at LCS – can sign up for the food backpack program with the school secretary, Christina Koester.

What happens when the lengthy Christmas holiday break comes around? The two aren’t sure exactly how they’ll manage that, since the donated funds for the program are really just about enough to cover the usual weekends between now and the end of the school year.

They welcome more donations to make it possible to cover the extended school breaks this year. They also hope there will be continued support from some source in the community for next year.

“We would like to keep it going,” said Brandt. Those who are interested in supporting this effort can contact her at the school: 507-228-8943.