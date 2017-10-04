Jobe Reports Two People Arrested for Burglaries

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

The Truman city council met on Monday, October 2, 2017. During the quarterly police report, police chief Justin Jobe stated the department had been busy last week.

He then shared that burglaries and vandalism had started around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

Two adult males entered the building and stole some items and vandalized the kitchen area, throwing ketchup, salsa, and condiments onto the ceiling. They also stole meat from the kitchen.

As a result of their actions, food in that area was considered contaminated and pizza had to be ordered from Casey’s the next day to feed lunch to students.

The two males later broke into Truman Public Schools and caused thousands of dollars in damage during the two-plus hours they were inside the facility. “The cost could climb as more and more damage is discovered,” Jobe shared. “The men, broke windows, doors, stole a laptop, and broke into a vending machine, stealing the cash from inside it.”

Each man was charged with several felony counts of second degree burglary and a number of other charges. Bail has been set but neither man has posted bail as of Monday.

“Due to catching them, we were also able to solve a number of other recent burglaries,” Jobe explained. “These two broke into Trinity Lutheran Church about a week-and-a-half ago, the building on school grounds from which they stole bats, balls, and the Gator key, and the concession stand where they stole over $110 of candy. Due to the fact these occurred on church and school buildings, it automatically bumped it up to second degree.”

The Tribune later learned the men charged are Kurtis M. Scott, 21, and Adam J. Fitzlaff, 24.

In other matters:

• Jobe informed the council a 2000 Chevy Blazer will be going up for forfeiture auction soon. It was seized as a result of a DWI arrest.

The new squad car will likely be ordered in November for 2018 delivery Jobe reported to council members.

• Members of the Martin County Economic Development Authority appeared before the council to provide and update and explanation of available services. Bryan Stading, senior business consultant, and Scott Higgins, Martin County coordinator, provided copies of the EDA’s annual report as well as a packet that provided information regarding availability of financial assistance and EDA services that are available at no cost to clients.

Stading spoke specifically about a program coming down from the state level to help with “Main Street” businesses.

Members of the public can hear Stading discuss current topics on “Business Talk” at 7:20 a.m. on Mondays on KSUM.

• Ambulance department head Jessie Clow reported rig 1 is being repaired at Elizabeth Chevrolet. “A radiator hose blew last week so it had to go in. I did learn this will be covered by the warranty,” Clow reported.

Clow also indicated runs are down slightly at 161 year-to-date, compared to 171 at the same time last year.

• Street superintendent John Bosshart provided his quarterly report to councilors. He stated he had found a tire for the surplus tractor and that it would soon be going up for sale/bid.

In another matter, Bosshart stated he had spoken with Dennis Rode about a patch for the street near Casey’s. He will be following up on it as it is a rapid set base, making it driveable within an hour.

• City attorney Jim Wilson and representatives of Heartland Senior Living (HSL) and Profinium appeared before the council to discuss the possibility of a ground lease for the Truman Clinic.

Wilson, whose firm drafted the original errant deed, began the discussion, “The issue of getting title back to the city we’ve known about for some time and we’ve had good cooperation from attorney Tom Mathews, who represented [TSL owner] Mr. Birchem, from almost day one, acknowledging the fact that it’s the city’s, and that they’ll cooperate with us any way that they can to get this done.

“What was suggested as far back as 2012 was that the city would have to get it platted and surveyed to get a legal description. And then we would have to deal with the lenders of Mr. Birchem to get partial releases of the mortgages. And then work with the engineers to get cross easements that are involved on that. It is a complicated property and has quite a few easements and party walls.”

He went on to state he had seen two drafts of the lease from Ovie [Oren] and that he thought it looked “pretty good, subject to some nitpicking.”

Councilor Brandon Mosloski then said, “My understanding is with this type of lease, we would be the tenant, do whatever improvements we wanted during the 99 years, and then at the end of it, the property would be deeded back to the city.” Wilson responded that improvements could be made but it was a lease, and it would not be deeded back to the city at the end of the lease.

When asked what reasons they would tell the residents of Truman that the ground lease, as opposed to owning the land, was the best option, John Detloff of HSL held up a copy of the survey and said, “This is the reason right here.” He later stated, “That’s the parcel you are talking about. It would have zero marketable value.” To which Mosloski replied, “I wouldn’t go as far as to say zero. That’s a pretty bold statement.”

Councilor Kathy Hendricksen stated, “We were always told this was going to be rectified through TSL and it hasn’t been.” Wilson responded they have tried but that cost was an impediment. When asked what was the cost, he said, “We haven’t gotten a cost. There would have to be a survey and a number of cross easements.” For some reason, Wilson was not aware the parcel had been surveyed and a legal description drafted. He was then told it had in fact been done.

When pressed again on the cost, asking what it would be if his claim is that cost is an impediment, he stated, “It’s a difference of costing something and nothing, and that’s what we have been looking at.”

Discussion continued, but no agreement was made. Councilor Ebert said he didn’t want to see HSL’s financing fall apart but that he still wanted to do what was best for the residents of Truman.

