Covey’s Creations Unique Birdhouses With an Artistic Flair

If you have been to local art fairs and craft sales, such as the Good Thunder Arts and Craft sale at Musser’s this past September or a juried art show at the Carnegie Center in Mankato, you might have beheld unique birdhouses that look like ancient Nordic faces. These birdhouses are the creation of Jerry Covey, who lives just down the road from the Musser residence in Good Thunder.

Covey’s birdhouses started off as presents for friends and relatives. He says that at Christmas time, the family tradition is to present each other with handmade gifts. Covey’s family felt that his birdhouses were so stunning that they encouraged him to sell them to the public. He took their encouragement to heart and five years ago began to make more of the houses for sales and craft fairs.

The birdhouses are each hand carved out of pieces of cedar block. Each cedar block has its own character in the way the grain angles on the block, and cedar is softer than most woods. It is a great choice for the birdhouses since it weathers well; the resins and oils in the wood act as natural preservatives.

For his projects Covey has designed a carving chamber, or box with a stanchion to hold the block of wood that he is carving. With dremel, chisel and an assortment of tools, he creates each birdhouse, taking time to think about how the face should look: whether it should have a beard or not, the expression of the face and the fine features of the nose, mouth and eyes. He says that really no two birdhouses are alike since each piece of wood, because of its grain, is different. The details of the face come in the way he fashions the chin and beard. He said that his wife, Kim, who has an artistic eye and is his biggest critic, will give him guidance on the perspective and balance of each face.

Covey has had an interest in woodworking since he took his first shop class at Garden City High School. From there, he and Kim finished the inside of the home they bought and he has crafted various pieces for that home. He has also done the “dad thing,” making a dollhouse for his two girls, Jenna and Katherine, when they were young.