American Legion Member Dinner

The Oscar O. Haugen Post 365, Hanska American Legion, held their Annual Fall Membership Dinner at the Hanska Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dinner was served by some of the Auxiliary ladies. Special guest was 2nd District Commander, Roxanne Zoet, of Madelia who is a 26-year Air Force Veteran. (Top Photo) Zoet is also Vice-Commander of the Madelia American Legion Post. Zoet and Post 365 Commander, Larry Stoesz, presented Certificate Awards to Arlo Byro and Irving Hagen who are 70-year members! They both served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. (Bottom photo) Clint and Darlene Nelson are the only husband and wife team to be members. Both served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War Era at 3345th USAF Hospital, Chanute AFB, Illinois.