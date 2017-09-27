Trinity Lutheran School celebrates 150 years

One hundred and fifty balloons were released on Sunday, Sept. 24, to represent Trinity Lutheran School’s 150 year anniversary.

What a special day it was for Trinity Lutheran School in Nicollet as they celebrated their 150th anniversary at a special worship service on Sunday, Sept. 24. The school began in 1867. Trinity will continue to recognize their anniversary throughout the school year with another celebration being planned for June 17, 2018, after the school year is complete.

A committee of volunteers worked hard to organize the celebration of their school’s anniversary: Arden Enter, Dennis Wills, Susie Blaalid, Joe Gumm, Joyce Lendt, Julie Schmudlach, Ruth Ann Wills, Lori Enter, Jeanette Sieberg and Pat Mead.

As people entered Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, they were met with a display of photos from past confirmation classes and other memorabilia, along with cakes decorated with pictures of the school buildings that have been used over the last 150 years.

The worship service was led by Trinity’s pastor, Rev. Daniel Witte, and included Mark Zarling as the guest speaker. He is the president of Martin Luther College (MLC) in New Ulm and has been since 2007. MLC, previously known as Dr. Martin Luther College (DMLC), has trained teachers for Trinity’s school and many others since 1884.

The service began with Trinity’s students singing “Grace Alone, Faith Alone, God’s Word Alone.” The words of the song were written by DMLC graduate Susie Blaalid. The music was by Natalie Sleeth, from her octavo “It’s All in the Hands of God.”

Others participating in the service were musicians Annie Gumm, clarinet; Joel Krieger, guitar; Debbie Witte, organ; and Jon Witte, trumpet. Daria Witte operated the computer for the church’s service to be displayed on the screen in the front of the church.

After the service concluded, Witte and Zarling led the congregation outside to continue the celebration with a 150-balloon release and the singing of “Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow.” Each balloon had a note attached with a Bible passage hand written by the current Trinity students.

Refreshments and entertainment followed the balloon release. Joyce Lendt was the director and Annie Gumm was the pianist for the song by Trinity students: “Hark the Voice of Jesus Crying,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” “Echo” and “Concerto for Singing Chickens and Piano.” The students also sang “Grace Alone, Faith Alone, God’s Word Alone” again for the congregation. Zarling gave a presentation about what great things are happening for teachers on the MLC campus in New Ulm. Tours of Trinity School followed the presentation.

As part of the 150th anniversary observance, a painting with a long history at Trinity was restored and re-hung just a few days before the service on Sunday. The painting was originally done by August Klagstad sometime in the early decades of the 1900s.

Klagstad (1866 to 1949) was a Lutheran artist whose paintings can still be found in churches throughout the U.S. He specialized in paintings to be used in the altar area of churches. His images were replicas of religious paintings by the masters, which were well-known to church goers of his day. Klagstad added his own original colors and background details.

Trinity’s painting by Klagstad graced the church for years before being hung at the school from 1940 to around the year 2000. The painting went into storage when the school began using the wall space where the painting had been for banners featuring the spiritual theme for each school year.

Pat Mead, Trinity member and member of the 150th anniversary committee, started an effort within the congregation to have the painting brought back into use when she discovered it in storage during the time she was on the building committee for the newest school building, completed in 2009.

Later, the effort got a boost when Jeannette Sieberg, another anniversary committee member, met an artist at a meeting of the LeSueur County Historical Society who could restore the painting. Gary Schaefer researched the artist and the medium used for his paintings in order to bring the image back to life.

TAKEN FROM TRINITY’S HISTORICAL ACCOUNTS

The school’s history all began in 1867 when Christoph Otto, an elderly school teacher and one of the charter members of the Trinity congregation, began instructing children in his home after being hired as a private tutor.

In 1874, the Trinity congregation purchased a log house for $50 and hired Otto at the annual salary of $200. He served until his retirement in 1881. Ever since, Trinity church has never been without a parochial school or a faithful teacher.

By 1883, the log house was no longer deemed serviceable. So, that year a new school was planned. It would be 22 feet by 36 feet with two floors, and plaster walls – in every respect a fine building in those days. It was built two miles south of Nicollet and later called the “south school.”

The school passed through changing conditions. Not always was it a full-time parochial school. Until 1903, when it became a full-time parochial school, it had served as the district school as well.

As the congregation extended its reach farther north of Nicollet, the distance to school for the Christian children of the north district became too great. In 1907, the congregation built a second school or “north school” near the Granby-New Sweden Township line. This school, though maintained until 1941, was never a full-time parochial school, but served chiefly to give religious instruction for a term that usually ran from the middle of March to the end of June.

Inevitably, the time came to centralize the educational function of the congregation. In 1940, the need and advantage of a central school located near the church was at last recognized by the majority, and a new building was erected on the church property. It was built of hollow tile, with two large classrooms on the first floor and full basement offering an assembly room, a separate classroom for confirmation instruction, lavatories, and a central heating plant with stoker. An investment of $9,643. This modern building was dedicated on Dec. 8, 1940. The original or “south school” was closed at once; the “north school” continued in operation one more season.

By 1987, the brick building was at capacity, despite adding two more classrooms in 1951 and remodeling the stage in the church basement for confirmation classes. This area later became the first grade room when the class was divided into two sections.