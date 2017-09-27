Street Hockey In Hanska

I took this photo on Sept. 15, 2017, of my son and his friends playing a game of street hockey on one of the newly paved roads in front of Linda Geiger’s house in Hanska. Linda’s grandson was also one of the boys playing. I thought it was such a fun sight to see in our small town where there isn’t always a lot for kids to do. I was concerned at first, as they were blocking the road, however, they proved their attention to safety and courtesy as they quickly moved the nets to the side as they’d see a car approach. They told me that the Brown County Sheriff approached them and gave them a friendly wave. It sure was a great way to celebrate the opening of one of the streets that’s been closed all summer; and the boys claim it’s much better on the roller blades! From Krista Willis, Hanska Resident and mom of a boy who loves hockey.