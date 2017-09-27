Ownership of Truman Clinic Still Unresolved Despite Impending Sale of Truman Senior Living

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

With the sale of Truman Senior Living (TSL) nearing, the issue of ownership of the Truman Clinic building is still before the city council. “We have been working to resolve this issue since the error was discovered in 2012,” city clerk Monte Rohman stated. City council member Kathy Hendricksen shared her frustration that the process is still unresolved. “We have been trying to get this corrected and need to get this property back into the city’s name. Voters approved building the clinic with the intent it would remain owned by the city. There was a mistake when the deed was drafted, and that is not Monte’s fault. We just need to get this taken care of now.”

Councilor Brandon Mosloski also expressed concern at the September 18, 2017 meeting. The council was discussing a bill, for painting at the clinic, that was higher than had been authorized. Mosloski stated, “I am not willing to keep spending money on the clinic if we aren’t going to own it.”

According to a November 16, 2012 letter to the city from Thomas E. Mathews, who was representing the current owners of TSL, Jim and Kathy Birchem, “It appears clear that the clinic building was incorrectly included in the legal description of the transfer documents.” Mathews went on to assure the city, “We will assist in whatever process is needed to properly title the property with the City.”

To understand how the property ended up titled as it is today, Rohman was able to provide a memo which he drafted to the city council on November 30, 2012:

Around 1972 when the Lutheran Retirement Home (LRH) was built, the City of Truman took ownership of the land and issued bonds to pay for the construction. Lutheran Retirement Home leased the building from the city and made $9,500 per month payments. Those payments were then used to make the annual bond payments for over 20 years.

In 1982 (10 years after the nursing home was built) the [LRH] built the Lutheran Manor (31 unit apartments) so the city deeded off the land for the Manor and had a party-wall agreement with the nursing home.

Also in 1982, the city voters approved bonding and building the Truman Clinic building on the site attached to the nursing home. The county assessors office assigned it a parcel ID and brief tax description because they had to charge property taxes to the clinic, as it was privately rented by a doctor and dentist, but the nursing home remained tax exempt.

In 1994, the original nursing home bonds were paid off and the property was deeded back to [LRH.]

The deed for the transaction was prepared by Johnson, Berens, and Wilson of Fairmont.

The property description of that large parcel was a metes and bounds description and was quite lengthy (almost 550 words.) The mayor (Elliot Belgard) and I did not know that the clinic parcel was still part of that rest home parcel since we were being taxed on the clinic all that time and it had a different property description on the property tax statement.

The memo goes on to note that in 2012 Rohman had two different people—one rest home employee and one former LRH board member—ask who owned the clinic. As a result of those inquiries, Rohman went to the office of the Martin County Recorder. While there, an assistant county recorder helped him research and they could not find a separate recorded deed or legal description for the clinic.

That is when I realized an error had been made. I contacted the city engineer who went over the legal description of the nursing home [as listed on the 1993 deed] and verified that the clinic property was part of that description. Since the nursing home property was in the city’s name when the clinic was built and was never sub-parceled off with a survey done to obtain a separate legal description.

Upon learning of the error, Rohman indicated he immediately notified the mayor and others to inform them of what had happened.

We [Rohman, mayor Brownlee and others] contacted the [TSL] administrator and the mayor and I met with her to go over this. She forwarded [our letter] on to the owners of the facility.

In the November 16, 2012 response from Hughes Mathews, P.A., the firm representing TSL owners, the attorney acknowledged the clinic property was “incorrectly included in the legal description of the transfer documents.” They also stated, “We will assist in whatever process is needed to properly title the property with the City.”

Rohman explained, “This was done prior to me being appointed city clerk and, as the city continued to receive tax bills for the clinic property each year with its own legal description on it, I had no reason to believe the error had been made. Apparently the county put together a legal description that they used for tax purposes, but it was not the clinic’s legal description. The city continuing to receive tax bills for the clinic annually is what threw us off and let the error go undetected for years. I feel awful about it and would like to see it corrected.”

Rohman indicated that he, Mayor Lynn Brownlee, and councilor Hendricksen met with Pat Rafferty and another representative of Heartland Senior Living (HSL) to discuss getting this parcel back into the city’s name now since they are purchasing TSL. Although no decision was made during that meeting, HSL brought up the possibility of HSL granting the city a ground lease. However, this option would not result in the title to the property reverting back to the city at this time.

Rohman indicated the city’s attorney, Jim Wilson, is looking into the possibility of a ground lease and will be sharing his thoughts with council members at an upcoming city council meeting. Interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.

Attempts to reach city attorney Jim Wilson and Patrick Rafferty of HSL prior to the Tribune’s deadline were unsuccessful.

