English Teacher Danielle Borglum Excited to Join Maple River Staff

Outside of room 201, in the Maple River Middle School, I could hear upbeat music being played inside. While other students were already quickly exiting their classrooms, the students inside room 201 were still in their seats, listening and learning even though it was the end of the hour. When the door finally opened and the students streamed out, Danielle Borglum, one of the newest members of the English department faculty, stepped into the hallway behind the last student, with an easy, friendly smile on her face.

In a June 17 Washington Post article entitled “The 12 Qualities Great Teachers Share,” by Valerie Strauss, Chris Lehmann, one of the founders of the prestigious Science Leadership Academy—a school that focuses on scientific inquiry and learning through student-led projects that cultivate 21st century skills such as collaboration, reflection and presentation—cites the qualities that he sees in teachers who are great at their craft. At the top of the list are “a passion for teaching, love of kids, love of their subject and understanding the role of education in a child’s life.”