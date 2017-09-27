Buddy Benches and Sole Hope – two of many Madelia Women of Today projects

“Buddy Benches are a simple idea to eliminate loneliness and foster friendship on the school playgrounds. A child who is feeling lonely, not sure what to do or how to find friends, sits on the bench. All children are asked to be watchful of the bench and they are encouraged to approach that friend and ask them to play,” explained Brooke Pfeffer. She is the one who came up with the idea of having these benches at St. Mary’s School and Madelia Elementary School.

She knew exactly the group who would champion a cause like this and help her see this idea to fruition: her fellow Madelia Women of Today members.

In August of 2016 the group began fundraising to purchase two Buddy Benches – one for each school. They began by hosting a steak fry supper, and then applied for and received a grant through the Minnesota State Women of Today Foundation. The benches were purchased, assembled and installed before school started this fall.

Women of Today has been in existence since 1985 and follows the mantra: service, growth and fellowship. They are best known around Madelia for their events that focus quite lot on the children and families in the community. They put on events like the Easter Egg Hunt, the Halloween carnival and dance, they support the inflatables at Park Days, they host and teach babysitting clinics, they raised funding for the playground equipment in Watona Park and the shade pergolas at the swimming pool. The group also puts on the fall expo during Razzle Dazzle weekend, are active in Watonwan County Relay for Life each year, provide a scholarship to one graduating Madelia High School senior each year, donate to the Park Days fireworks fund, make donations to the local food shelf and domestic violence centers, as well as helping other deserving organizations.

Another new project the local WT members have recently undertaken is cutting patterns out of denim for Sole Hope. In Uganda, many people have no shoes and consequently get jiggers in their feet. Jiggers are a parasite that burrows into the skin and causes serious harm and pain for the victims who are infected. The health implications and social stigma that comes with them are devastating to those affected by them. Shoes make all the difference. So, the people behind Sole Hope began a mission of not only helping Ugandan children live lives free from jiggers, but also helping Ugandan men and women earn a fair wage by making the shoes that go on the feet of the children they treat. The group first provides medical treatment to remove the jiggers, which in some cases can be extensive, and then give children the shoes to wear to help prevent the problem.

They ask volunteers to cut denim into the patterns Sole Hope provides that will become the uppers of the shoes, which are then assembled and attached to a sole to create a pair of shoes. They also ask the volunteers to sponsor each pair of shoes for $10. The money covers shipping to Uganda, extra materials, paying tailor and shoemaker, other employees, and additional critical infrastructure to complete the mission in Uganda.

For the shoes that Women of Today cut out patterns for, they received a generous donation of $500 from Trinity Lutheran Church to sponsor the shoes.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.